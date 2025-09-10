DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / One in four iPhone buyers opts for flexible financing: Report

One in four iPhone buyers opts for flexible financing: Report

The data reveals that Apple continues to enjoy a dominant share in the premium smartphone segment
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple Park on Tuesday. AP/PTI
Advertisement

With the highly anticipated iPhone 17 hitting the market and creating buzz among Apple loyalists, new data records a notable rise in the use of flexible payment options, as one in four buyers between January and August 2025 opted for NBFC loans, credit card EMIs, or cashback schemes.

Advertisement

The data, released by leading omni-channel electronics retailer Croma, reveals that Apple continues to enjoy a dominant share in the premium smartphone segment, with flexible financing playing a key role in driving this growth.

"One in four iPhone buyers opted for NBFC loans or credit card EMIs/cashback schemes between Jan–Aug 2025, breaking down price barriers and making premium technology more accessible," read the report.

Advertisement

It further noted that tier-2 and tier-3 cities — and not just metros — are driving growth in sales, with "some cities reporting over fivefold year-on-year increases".

"While among tier-1 cities, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Jaipur posted the fastest growth, in excess of 35 per cent. The most surprising story lies in India's Tier 2/3 cities: Guwahati, Jabalpur, Varanasi, and Panipat, grew in the excess of five times year-on-year,” the report added.

Advertisement

However, metro cities still lead in "absolute numbers", with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounting for nearly a third of iPhone sales between January and August 2025.

"Tier 2/3 markets now contribute more than a third of our iPhone business, signalling a real shift in consumer aspirations. Flexible financing has been the game-changer, opening doors for every customer who earlier saw premium devices as out of reach. What excites us most is that this isn't just a big-city phenomenon anymore; the desire for premium tech is now truly pan-India," said a spokesperson at Croma — Infiniti Retail Ltd.

With over 560+ stores across 200+ cities, Infiniti Retail Ltd., operating under Croma, is one of the first organised consumer durables and electronics retailers in India.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts