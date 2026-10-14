One in Three Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) Cadets Is a Woman: What Is Driving the Change?

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 14: India’s commercial aviation sector has emerged as an important example of women’s growing participation in professional flying. According to IATA data, women account for approximately 15 per cent of India’s active commercial pilots, compared with roughly five to six per cent globally. The figure places India among the countries with a relatively high proportion of female commercial pilots and reflects a broader change in how women are approaching careers in aviation.

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That change is also becoming visible earlier in the pipeline, at the flying training stage. More women are choosing to pursue commercial pilot training, encouraged by greater visibility of women already working in aviation, clearer career pathways and changing perceptions around who can build a career in the cockpit.

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At Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA), this shift is particularly visible. Almost one in three cadets currently enrolled at the academy is a woman. The figure reflects more than an increase in applications. It points to a growing willingness among women and their families to consider professional pilot training as a viable long-term career choice.

Why more women are choosing aviation

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For a long time, becoming a commercial pilot seemed like an unconventional career choice for women. The profession involved significant training costs, relocation away from home and an uncertain path from flight training to an airline cockpit.

Several of those considerations are changing.

The growing presence of women in commercial aviation has made the profession more visible to younger students considering their career options. Female pilots working as First Officers and Captains provide tangible examples of what a career in aviation can look like. As these role models become more visible in airports nationwide, professional flying becomes easier to picture as a career rather than an exception.

Family perceptions are also evolving. For many students, choosing pilot training is a decision made with significant involvement from parents. The availability of structured training programmes, established airline pathways and professional training environments can give families greater confidence in supporting that choice.

The growth of women in aviation is therefore not being driven by a single factor. It is the result of greater visibility, changing expectations and an ecosystem that is gradually becoming more supportive of women entering the profession.

The training environment matters

Choosing aviation is the first step. The environment in which a cadet completes their training can have an equally important role in shaping the experience.

Pilot training often requires students to spend several months away from their home cities. For families, particularly those sending their daughters to an airfield in a remote part of the country, questions around accommodation, safety, daily routines, and access to support naturally become part of the decision.

This is where a structured, on-campus training environment can make a difference.

At Chimes Aviation Academy’s Dhana and Neemuch airfields in Madhya Pradesh, cadets have access to on-campus accommodation, in-house dining and structured daily schedules. The presence of female instructors and other women within the cadet community also gives female students access to peers and mentors who understand the experience of pursuing a career in aviation.

For families considering an investment of ₹60–75 lakh in pilot training, these factors can provide an added sense of security and confidence throughout the training journey.

The objective is not simply to create a training environment that accommodates women. It is to create one in which female cadets can participate fully in the same professional training ecosystem, build confidence and focus on developing the skills required for an airline career.

Visibility creates its own momentum

Representation within the cadet community can also influence how students experience the profession.

When a female student enters an environment where there are other women pursuing the same qualification, aviation becomes a shared experience rather than an individual choice. Female cadets can learn alongside one another, support each other through the demands of training and see peers progressing through the same pathway.

The presence of female instructors adds another layer of visibility. Students are able to see women not only as cadets learning to fly, but also as professionals contributing to the training environment.

Over time, this visibility can help broaden perceptions of who belongs in the cockpit.

From training to the airline cockpit

For aspiring pilots and their families, the training journey is ultimately connected to a much larger question: what happens after flight training?

A clearer pathway towards an airline career can make the decision to pursue pilot training easier to evaluate. This is particularly relevant for families making a substantial financial investment in a daughter’s professional education.

Chimes Aviation Academy’s association with structured airline pathways, including the CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program, provides cadets with a defined route towards the airline selection and training process. The academy’s alumni community of more than 1,000 pilots also includes women who have progressed from cadet pilots to being captains with major Indian and international carriers.

These career journeys help make the profession more tangible for the next generation of female cadets. A student considering aviation today can see women who have already completed the same journey and progressed into airline operations.

What CAA’s one-in-three figure represents

The fact that almost 33 per cent of CAA’s current cadet intake are women is significant because it reflects the point at which interest in aviation becomes participation.

India already has a relatively high proportion of female commercial pilots compared with the global industry. The next part of that story is ensuring that women who choose aviation have training environments that support them through the demanding process of becoming professional pilots.

CAA’s experience shows what that can look like in practice: structured training, on-campus accommodation, access to female instructors and peers, and defined pathways towards airline careers.

The growing participation of women in aviation is ultimately larger than any one flying training organisation. But when more women are choosing the profession, the training ecosystem has a responsibility to ensure that the environment around them supports that ambition.

At Chimes Aviation Academy, almost one in three cadets is already a woman. As that number continues to grow, it offers a glimpse of what the next generation of India’s aviation workforce could look like.

Chimes Aviation Academy is a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation operating from Dhana and Neemuch Airfields in Madhya Pradesh, with a Ground Training School in Gurugram, Haryana. Website: www.caaindia.com

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