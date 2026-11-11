PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 11: The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia's largest furniture trade show, welcomed the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC), the national body representing Malaysia's state furniture associations, as Industry Partner for MIFF 2027. MFC will join forces with the Muar Furniture Association (MFA), MIFF's Strategic Partner, and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MIFF's International Trade Partner, bringing industry representation, manufacturing expertise and trade-promotion support together at MIFF.

Under this collaboration, MFC will encourage its members to exhibit at MIFF 2027, taking place from 1–4 March 2027 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). With the industry and trade now standing behind one show, MIFF strengthens its position as the definitive one-stop platform for furniture sourcing in Malaysia, giving international buyers access to more Malaysian manufacturers.

"MIFF has always worked with the industry to build a valuable platform for the trade. We welcome MFC as our Industry Partner, value MFA's longstanding support, and look forward to working even more closely with MATRADE. Bringing more of the industry together is how we aim to make every buyer's visit worthwhile and efficient." said Kelie Lim, General Manager, MIFF.

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With the fair's professionalism, global influence and industry connections, MFC sees MIFF as a solid platform for its members to reach new markets, and will work with MIFF to promote Malaysian furniture worldwide.

"As the national council, MFC supports the growth of Malaysia's furniture industry, and MIFF, organised by Informa Markets as a professional global trade show organiser, has been successfully connecting Malaysian furniture manufacturers to global furniture markets for more than 30 years. By working together, we can combine the industry's expertise with MIFF's platform to support our members. In a dynamic market, we believe the industry is stronger as one, and MFC is committed to making the most of this opportunity with MIFF." said Desmond Tan, President, MFC.

MFA has been MIFF's Strategic Partner since 2013 and continues to support the fair in giving Muar's furniture manufacturers international exposure. Many MFA members exhibit in Muar Hall at MITEC, showcasing Muar, widely recognised as the "Furniture City of Malaysia". MFA welcomes MFC's participation as bringing another step towards a broader cross-section of Malaysia's furniture industry onto one platform.

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"As MIFF's Strategic Partner, we value the fair's role in connecting Malaysia's furniture manufacturers with international buyers. We congratulate MIFF and MFC on this milestone and are glad to see the industry coming together as one. We look forward to working closely with MIFF and MFC to create more opportunities for manufacturers across the country." said Steve Ong, President, MFA.

MATRADE continues as MIFF's International Trade Partner, supporting the fair's overseas promotion and connecting MIFF with international buyers. Together, MATRADE and MIFF promote Made-in-Malaysia furniture globally. Through its trade networks and market intelligence, MATRADE also helps the wider range of Malaysian manufacturers now exhibiting at MIFF find buyers and markets abroad.

"MIFF is a leading export platform for Malaysian furniture. Together with MIFF, we will continue to empower and facilitate Malaysian manufacturers to enhance global markets access and strengthen Malaysia's standing as a trusted furniture supplier." said Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof, CEO, MATRADE.

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"It is anticipated that the global furniture market will post steady growth of 4-5 percent in the next 5 years and this reflects the opportunities that the Malaysian furniture exporters should grab." He added.

By bringing international trade visitors to Kuala Lumpur, MIFF contributes to Malaysia's business events and tourism ecosystem. With support from the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), the fair complements the country's efforts to attract international business events, in line with Visit Malaysia 2027.

MIFF's established highlights include Muar Hall, MIFF OFFICE, xOrdinary, and FDC CLUB – The SELECT 2.0 showcase, alongside the new Live. Work. Play. experience at WTCKL, an industry seminar and a few other initiatives in 2027, offering buyers more than sourcing, with a range of furniture products, designs, insights and networking opportunities.

Visitor registration is open at www.miff.com.my. Registration is free until 19 February 2027, after which an admission fee of RM30 applies. Furniture manufacturers and industry stakeholders interested in exhibiting at MIFF 2027 may contact info@miff.com.my for space enquiries.

For the media kit, please click here.

Notes to Editors

About the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) (www.miff.com.my)

The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is Southeast Asia's largest export-oriented furniture trade show, showcasing one of the widest collections of Made-in-Malaysia wooden, home and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF has served as a one-stop sourcing and business platform, connecting more than 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions with furniture manufacturers, brands, designers and industry professionals. Held annually in Kuala Lumpur across MITEC and WTCKL, MIFF brings the furniture industry together for business, networking and industry engagement. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the world's largest B2B events organiser. Through its industry-focused initiatives, MIFF supports business connections, design development and the continued growth of Malaysian furniture on the global stage.

About the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC)

The Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) is the national trade body representing Malaysia's furniture industry, bringing together industry stakeholders to advance shared interests and strengthen the sector's development. Formed in 2014 through the merger of the Malaysian Furniture Industry Council (MFIC) and the Malaysia Furniture Entrepreneur Association (MFEA), MFC engages with government agencies and industry bodies on key industry matters. Its work spans industry advocacy, trade promotion, training and development, and international business missions. From 2027, MFC is MIFF's Industry Partner.

About the Muar Furniture Association (MFA)

Established in 1982, the Muar Furniture Association (MFA) represents furniture and furniture-component manufacturers in Muar, Johor, widely recognised as Malaysia's Furniture City. The Association plays an active role in advancing the local furniture manufacturing community through industry engagement, business networking and market-development initiatives. By fostering connections among manufacturers, government agencies, industry organisations and overseas buyers, MFA supports the promotion of Muar-made furniture, encourages business collaboration and helps its members explore opportunities to expand their reach in international markets.

About the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is Malaysia's national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), mandated to strengthen the country's export performance and help Malaysian companies compete in global markets. Through its international network, market intelligence and trade-promotion programmes, MATRADE helps businesses identify export opportunities, connect with overseas buyers and navigate international markets. Working with companies across industries and stages of export development, MATRADE supports the global promotion of Malaysian products and services and facilitates business connections that can drive export growth.

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