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Home / Business / One Moon Over Two Cities: Manila Embraces the 'Chongqing Wave'

One Moon Over Two Cities: Manila Embraces the 'Chongqing Wave'

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PTI
Updated At : 03:09 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Chongqing Meets Manila – A Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration" opened at SM Mall of Asia on September 12, drawing around 400 guests from political, business, cultural, educational and tourism circles of both countries, along with overseas Chinese and students.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the Information Office of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government and organized by the Western China International Communication Organization (WCICO), the two-day festival features a cultural performance, seven themed exhibitions and city and brand presentations, bringing Bayu culture, Mid-Autumn traditions, Chongqing cuisine and "Made in Chongqing" innovations to Manila.

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Zhou Zhiyong, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, said: "For a thousand years, the Maritime Silk Road has brought not only trade in goods, but also exchanges in culture, art, ideas and friendship between China and the Philippines. Today, through an event, a conversation, a dish and a smile, we come to know each other better and grow closer."

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Maria Christina G. Aquino, Assistant Secretary of the Philippine Department of Tourism, noted that China is now the Philippines' fourth-largest tourist source market, with nearly 320,000 Chinese arrivals as of September 9. "I have already tasted some of them in advance, and they were all delicious," she said of the mooncakes on site.

Wu Changfan, Deputy Director-General of the Publicity Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, said the festival turns the May online encounter into an in-person gathering, and that Chongqing looks forward to deeper cooperation with Manila in people-to-people exchanges, tourism promotion and trade, welcoming more Filipino friends to experience "Majestic Landscapes, Dynamic Chongqing."

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The performances won warm applause, while booths on intangible heritage, "Study in Chongqing," traditional Chinese food and new energy vehicles drew steady crowds.

At the "China, An Opportunity: Chongqing Brands" promotion conference, Zhang Li of the CPC Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Committee highlighted new energy vehicles and HIFU technology already benefiting Philippine patients, as Happyyou International Travel signed a cooperation agreement with Philippine tourism organizations. Southwest University, Changan Automobile and Air China also presented study, industry and direct-flight opportunities.

A continuation of the May "Flying Across Mountains and Seas" twin-city campaign, the festival provides a face-to-face platform for Chongqing and the Philippines to explore cooperation in culture and tourism, education, automotive and beyond.

For more, please visit: https://www.ichongqing.info/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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