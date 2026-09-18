One Nation, One Mission Against Digital Fraud

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 18: As India accelerates its transformation into a digitally empowered nation, industry leaders, policymakers, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, telecom operators, cybersecurity experts, and technology innovators converged at the Bharat Digital Fraud Prevention Summit 2026 to advance the national agenda of "Digital Swachhata: A National Mission for a Clean Digital Bharat."

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Organized by Bharat Exhibitions, the summit served as a high-level platform for addressing the growing challenge of digital fraud and strengthening trust in India's digital ecosystem. The event aimed to foster collaboration between government, industry, financial services, telecom operators, cybersecurity agencies, and citizens to build a secure, resilient, and fraud-resistant Digital Bharat.

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Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Shri Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions, said: "A clean digital ecosystem is fundamental to India's digital future. This is a summit not for the Summit’s sake, we take it as a mission, and we have plans to reach out to all.”

Industry leaders and policymakers at the Bharat Digital Fraud Prevention Summit 2026 called for stronger collaboration, innovation, legal safeguards, and customer-centric security measures to combat the growing threat of digital fraud. Speaking at the summit, Amit Relan, CEO & Co-Founder, mFilterIt, stressed that digital trust is the foundation of a thriving digital economy and highlighted the role of advanced technologies and collective action in countering emerging threats. He said, "digital trust is the foundation of a thriving digital economy. By leveraging advanced technology and collective action, we can stay ahead of evolving threats and create a safer digital ecosystem for all."

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A. Robert J. Ravi, ITS, CMD, BSNL, noted that robust infrastructure and cross-sector collaboration are critical to strengthening digital trust and securing India's digital future. "A secure digital Bharat can only be built through collaboration, innovation, and unwavering commitment to digital trust”, he commented.

Highlighting the policy perspective, Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, emphasized that innovation must be supported by strong laws, effective enforcement, and informed citizens. She stressed, "Combating digital fraud demands a holistic approach that combines strong legal safeguards, technological innovation, and collective responsibility. Together, we can reinforce trust in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Ravada A. Chandrasekhar, IPS, Director General of Police & State Police Chief, Kerala, called for vigilance, innovation, and collaboration to address digital fraud while stressing on the fight against digital fraud is strongest when technology, awareness, and law enforcement work together while Subhashish Gupta, Executive Vice President & National Head-Investigations, HDFC Bank, stressed the need for constant vigilance, seamless collaboration, and an unwavering focus on customer security.

Collectively, the other distinguished speakers from other technical sessions throughout the day, underscored that securing Digital Bharat requires a whole-of-ecosystem approach, bringing together government, law enforcement, industry, telecommunications, financial institutions, and citizens to build a resilient and trusted digital future.

With digital transactions reaching unprecedented levels and cybercriminals adopting increasingly sophisticated tactics, the Bharat Digital Fraud Prevention Summit 2026 provided a timely forum for stakeholders to share insights, showcase innovative solutions, and develop strategies that strengthen Bharat's defenses against digital fraud. The Summit was partnered by CERT-In, mFilterIt , ANZEN Technologies, and Communications Today.

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