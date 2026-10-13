NewsVoir

New Delh [India], October 13: 7 years, 4 African countries and 7 Indian states later, One Electric's KRIDN X now averages 117 km a day in commercial rental service, run on an AI platform built by two final-year B Tech engineering students.

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While Electric scooters have been leading EV transition in India so far, Electric Motorcycles have started to make their mark. One of the Players in this segment, with highest daily running of their bikes, is One Electric from Noida.

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Gaurav Uppal, CEO - One Electric, shared “Our rental operations in Delhi NCR for Ride hailing captains make KRIDN X one of India's highest-utilisation electric motorcycles. In September 2026, our OneMobility.in rental fleet in Delhi NCR averaged 117 km per bike per day while best-performing bike logged 371 km in one day.”

The milestone caps a seven-year journey. Since its first heavy-duty prototype in 2019, One Electric has thousands of vehicles on the road across 4 African countries and 7 Indian states, covering millions of kilometres in some of the toughest commercial duty cycles in the world.

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One Electric built its first heavy-duty electric motorcycle in 2019 and received ICAT approval in 2020. In October 2020 it launched the original KRIDN, then one of India's fastest electric motorcycles, with a 95 km/h top speed and 110 km of range.

Africa became the proving ground. The company's motorcycles went on to serve:

- Togo and Benin: a pilot batch of 1,000 + bikes in 2021.

- Nairobi: battery-swapping trials in 2022, followed by the 2023 launch of a leading ride-hailing company's first electric motorcycle taxi service in Africa, with bikes carrying riders 16–18 hours and up to 200 km a day under 200 kg loads.

- Lagos: last-mile delivery fleets.

- Nairobi assembly: a local plant built with partners.

Along the way the team engineered multiple chassis from the ground up and patented several vehicle designs, made possible with its partners Nayandeep and Milan. The KRIDN family grew to include the KRIDN Sport, KRIDN XR and KRIDN X+, each shaped by data from the field.

In 2024 One Electric concluded that India needed a fully Indianized motorcycle. Its target was riders who earn a living on the bike, not enthusiasts chasing top speed. The result was the KRIDN X, designed around four choices:

- Lower top speed of 70 km/h, matched to city traffic and rider safety.

- Higher torque and range: 190+ Nm from a 3.5 kW mid-drive motor, and 80+ km per swap.

- Heavy-duty build: 17-inch wheels, a 200 kg payload and 160 mm ground clearance.

- Easily available parts, so any roadside mechanic can keep it running.

The KRIDN X was tested, homologated at ARAI – Pune, and backed by a One Electric warranty of 4 years / 1,50,000 km.

"Our riders don't need a superbike. They need a bike that starts every morning, carries a passenger and cargo all day, and can be fixed anywhere. KRIDN X is everything we learnt in past 7 years, rebuilt for Indian roads," said Gaurav Uppal, Founder and CEO, One Electric.

To put the KRIDN X to work, the company launched OneMobility.in, a rental service that gives bike-taxi and delivery riders in Delhi NCR an electric motorcycle on simple daily and weekly plans. Verified September 2026 telematics from the live fleet show:

Average Distance Per Bike 117Km / Day

Best Single Day 371 Km

Best Rider Earnings 5142 Kms in Sept 26

Distances come from on-board telematics, cross-checked against GPS.

Intelligence behind the uptime

High utilisation does not come from the motorcycle alone. One Electric says intelligence has been critical to both maintenance and operations. Every bike reports live data to OneMobility's AI-based rental platform, which handles rider onboarding, KYC, payments and fleet tracking, and runs deep machine-learning analytics on the vehicles themselves. The platform supports four disciplines:

- A strict 2-week maintenance schedule for every vehicle.

- Constant monitoring of live vehicle data: motor and controller temperatures, energy use per km, riding behaviour and regeneration.

- Early warnings, flagging overheating, abnormal energy use or risky riding before they become breakdowns.

- Prompt on-road assistance when a rider needs help.

The platform was built by Adit and Karanveer, final-year B.Tech students at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, majoring in Artificial Intelligence.

"Every kilometre our bikes run becomes data. We use it to decide when a bike needs service, which riders need coaching and how to keep each vehicle earning. Furthermore, we realized early on that filtering noise and de-duplicating repetitive signals, would be critical for creating a useful, actionable information pipeline," said Adit /Karanveer, Co-Leads at OneMobility.in.

“Telematics show the KRIDN X uses about 30 Wh per km in Delhi traffic, so a full day’s running costs a fraction of a petrol motorcycle,” adds Adit.

Ready to scale bike-taxi operations

New rules in Delhi NCR and Maharashtra now require bike-taxi and delivery fleets to add only electric two-wheelers, and demand for electric motorcycles that can run all day is rising quickly. One Electric is one of very few companies that designs, builds, rents and runs its own electric motorcycles. It plans to expand the OneMobility fleet with partners across NCR and other cities.

“Commercial riders are the toughest test any motorcycle can face. Our bikes run 117 km a day, every day, in real bike-taxi service. We plan to first address the huge B2B market segment before launching in the B2C segment with this durable electric commuter. When daily commuters buy a KRIDN X, they’ll be buying a bike already proven over millions of commercial kilometres,” said Gaurav.

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