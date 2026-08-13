One Point One Solutions Doubles Down on AI-First BPM as Q1 Revenue Surges 129 Percent, Targets 2X Growth in FY27

Netcom BCC acquisition and ResolX’s enterprise AI deployments emerge as twin growth engines as the company expands its global delivery and Resolution-as-a-Service model Mumbai, August, 2026: One Point One Solutions Limited is entering a new phase of growth as the listed business process management and customer experience company reported a 129.4% year-on-year jump in revenue from operations to ₹158.32 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by the full-quarter consolidation of its Latin American acquisition Netcom BCC and the accelerating adoption of its agentic AI platform ResolX.

Advertisement

The company’s EBITDA rose 91.5% to ₹39.38 crore, while profit after tax increased 72.8% to ₹16.31 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 64.6% from ₹96.20 crore in Q4 FY26.

Advertisement

The results mark an important shift in One Point One Solution’s growth strategy. The company is increasingly combining its 8,000-plus workforce and global delivery capabilities with agentic AI, automation and outcome-led enterprise models, moving beyond conventional activity-based outsourcing. Its website describes this transition as an evolution toward an AI-first BPM platform built around measurable business outcomes.

Advertisement

Netcom Opens the Latin America Growth Corridor The USD 33.37 million acquisition of Netcom BCC has given One Point One a nearshore presence across Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama, strengthening its ability to serve North and Latin American enterprises, particularly in banking and financial services. The integration also provides a larger operational base through which the company can progressively deploy its AI capabilities.

ResolX Takes AI From Automation to Resolution At the other end of the growth strategy is ResolX, One Point One’s agentic AI platform built around its Resolution-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. ResolX ended Q1 FY27 with 12 live deployments across seven enterprise clients, spanning insurance, aviation, banking, automotive and digital assets. More than 150,000 resolutions have been delivered, with the company reporting efficiency gains of over 40% across deployments.

Advertisement

“Q1 FY27 is the first quarter in which both of our growth engines are visible at full scale, global human services, now deepened by Netcom BCC, and agentic AI through ResolX,” said Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, One Point One Solutions. “Our focus is disciplined: automate the routine, elevate the human, and be accountable for resolution, not activity.” Rajiv Desai, Co-Founder, ResolX, said the platform was built to address the growing complexity of enterprise technology stacks. “The industry doesn't need another fragmented solution; it needs absolute operational accountability,” he said, describing ResolX’s approach as eliminating the “Software-Service Gap” by taking ownership of architecture, data extraction and outcomes.

2X Revenue Growth Target Sets the FY27 Agenda Looking ahead, One Point One is targeting approximately 2X year-on-year revenue growth in FY27. The company plans to scale ResolX deployments, expand its multi-shore delivery model and deepen AI integration across its global operations, with an active pipeline spanning India, the Middle East, the US and Latin America.

The company has also outlined plans for 2–3 strategic acquisitions over the next three to four years, aimed at expanding domain expertise, geographic reach and AI-led capabilities.

With its global delivery network, expanding enterprise footprint and growing AI portfolio, One Point One is positioning FY27 as a transition from scaling operations to scaling intelligence, outcomes and global enterprise reach.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)