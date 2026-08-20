One Prastha Introduces The Elite Residences: A Premium Plotted Township Designed for Community-Led Living in Sector 91, Sonipat

One Prastha, a premium real estate developer in North India focused on plotted land and township developments, is redefining land investment and ownership across emerging micro-markets in the region. For decades, the Indian real estate market forced buyers into an uncompromising choice: accept the vertical confines of a high-rise apartment or risk capital on unbranded, unstructured plotted developments. As buyers increasingly seek transparency in land ownership and long-term investments, demand for organised developers has grown rapidly. One Prastha owns that space and places autonomy in the hands of homeowners, giving them the confidence to build a multi-generational legacy.

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The company has unveiled The Elite Residences in Sector 91, Sonipat, reinforcing its vision of "Building a New Way to Belong." The development reimagines plotted living through community-first planning, world-class, future-ready infrastructure, and a philosophy that prioritises long-term value over short-term transactions. Drawing inspiration from India's ancient Prasthas planned settlements built around shared prosperity and community, the project reflects One Prastha's belief that great neighbourhoods are created through thoughtful planning, not just real estate development. At the heart of this philosophy is a simple principle: building infrastructure that serves generations, not sales cycles.

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Located in Sonipat, one of Delhi-NCR's fastest-growing real-estate corridors, The Elite Residences combines seamless connectivity with the calm of low-density living. The township enjoys easy access to NH-44, UER-II, the KMP Expressway and the Kundli border, while being surrounded by leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities and commercial hubs, making it equally compelling for homeowners and long-term investors.

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Rather than positioning amenities as add-ons, the development is anchored around three defining principles.

Radical transparency Every plot at The Elite Residences is offered with 100% freehold ownership, HRERA registration, transparent pricing and clear legal documentation, backed by a developer committed to compliance and accountable execution.

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Invisible Luxury It is reflected in the infrastructure residents experience every day but rarely see. Wide internal roads, underground utility networks, structured drainage systems, rainwater harvesting, engineered road foundations, planned tree canopies and sustainable development practices have been integrated into the MahaVastu-compliant township planning from the outset, creating an environment built for long-term resilience.

Integrated Ecosystems All essential social infrastructure required for everyday life, from a contemporary clubhouse, co-working spaces, educational and wellness facilities to parks, cycling tracks, retail conveniences, an amphitheatre, a temple, children's play areas, and green open spaces, has been planned to encourage interaction, well-being, and a stronger sense of belonging.

Commenting on the launch, Somesh Mittal, Co-Founder, One Prastha, said: "The future of plotted development lies beyond selling land. It lies in creating communities where people can build homes with confidence, supported by infrastructure, transparency and planning that continue to deliver value over generations." Aditya Goel, Co-Founder, One Prastha, added: "When we design a township, we begin with the life people will live there—not simply the plots they will own. Every road, park, shared space and utility has been planned to create stronger neighbourhoods and more meaningful everyday experiences. That's what transforms a development into a community." The Elite Residences marks another milestone in One Prastha's growing portfolio of master-planned communities in emerging micro-markets across North India. One Prastha continues to contribute to the growth of a real estate market where transparency between buyer and developer isn't a regulatory minimum but the actual product.

Project Details: Project Name: The Elite Residences Location: Sector 91, Sonipat, Haryana HRERA No.: HRERA-PKL-SNP-785-2025 Area: 58.57 Acres Master Planning and Architecture: Banyan Fig Landscape Design: Swarna Hutama Loka (SHL), Bali, Indonesia Plot Size Variation: Residential plots 210–500 sq yd (plus one 700 sq yd plot); three commercial plots 900–1,185 sq yd.

Availability for Sale: 70 plots Current Offer: Monsoon Bonanza About One Prastha One Prastha is a premium real estate developer redefining plotted developments and integrated townships across the emerging micro-markets of North India. Inspired by the ancient Indian concept of Prasthas—planned settlements built around community—the company develops RERA-approved, freehold projects that combine transparency, thoughtful planning, and long-term value. Founded in 2023 by Somesh Mittal and Aditya Goel, One Prastha is driven by the Prastha Principle: infrastructure that serves generations, not sales cycles. With successful developments in Sonipat, including Sector 87 and The Elite Residences in Sector 91, and an upcoming integrated township in Nuh, Haryana, the company is building master-planned communities that create enduring neighbourhoods while setting new standards for trust and quality in Indian real estate.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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