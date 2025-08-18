One World Fusion 2025: A Grand Musical Celebration for a Cause, organised by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: The One World Fusion 2025 event was a grand musical celebration held on August 14, 2025, at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, as part of Independence Day festivities. Organized by Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, the event featured a stellar line-up of artists, including Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt,Grammy Award-winning musician and master of the Mohan Veena, who played from award-winning album "Rhythm express Moods", a piece "Within You"in Raag Kirwani and another award winning piece "Meeting by the River".

Raj Sodha: India's renowned Bollywood Saxophone player , captivated the gathering with his evergreen Bollywood numbers, such as "Vada Karo Nahi Chodoge Tum Mera Saat" Meri Hansini...kaha tu chali Jaha pe sawera ho andhera wahi hai and "Phaila Nasha". Roop Kumar Rathod,Renowned Bollywood playback singer, who regaled the audience with popular numbers like "Sandeshe Aate Hai", Rab nei Banadi Jodi.....,Ankhe Teri.....,Tuj me Raab Dikhta Hai......,Yeh Jaate huye Lamhe Zara Tehro.....and Tere Liye from Veer zara. Sunali Rathod: Talented singer who performed soulful Ghazals and Bollywood hits.

Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee's Rhythm Express Band, Provided musical expertise and support to the performances, starting with mouth drumming and Bollywood melodies like "Hame Tumse Pyar Kitna", "Agar Tum Na Hote" and Nile Nile Ambar pei .The event concluded with a rendition of "Vande Mataram" by all the artists on stage, marking the Independence Day eve celebrations. Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary & CEO of Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED, felicitated the artists and highlighted the foundation's efforts in organizing such programs for Autism Awareness.

One World Fusion 2025 is curated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation, and Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, with the aim of promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting a noble cause. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana. This event is part of Sangitanjaly Foundation's on going efforts to support Autism Ashram and promote India's centuries-old art, culture, and heritage. The foundation has been working tirelessly to preserve and showcase the country's rich cultural diversity, and One World Fusion 2025 is a testament to this commitment, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Social Entrepreneur and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

Sangitanjaly Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting social causes. Through its various initiatives, the foundation aims to preserve and showcase the country's diverse art forms, while also working towards the betterment of society, and it creates a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, remarked Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury (Los angeles Chapter)

Music Lovers came from far and wide places braving the rain and the traffic jams and made the event a grand success, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

