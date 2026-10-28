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Home / Business / OneConsent and PHDCCI Partner to Advance DPDPA Readiness Among Indian Businesses

OneConsent and PHDCCI Partner to Advance DPDPA Readiness Among Indian Businesses

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PTI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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OneConsent in association with PHDCCI marks a step towards helping businesses strengthen their readiness for India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, with a focus on Compliance Practices, Consent Management and Data Governance.

NEW DELHI, 28 October 2026: OneConsent, an AI-powered, DPDP-compliant Consent Management Platform, partnered with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to help businesses strengthen their readiness for India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA). The collaboration was marked by the DPDP Readiness Forum, held on October 16, 2026, at PHD House, New Delhi, and sponsored by OneConsent.

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Organized under the theme “Deciphering DPDPA: Ready or at Risk? The Rules Are Clear. Are You Ready?”, the seminar brought together experts from legal, cybersecurity, business and technology backgrounds to explore practical approaches to data protection readiness. Discussions centered on organizational accountability, consent management, data security and the integration of privacy into everyday business operations.

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Delivering the welcome address, Mohit Luthra, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI, said, “As India moves toward the DPDP Act implementation, industry must see data protection as a business priority. PHDCCI is pleased to partner with OneConsent in bringing together experts and practitioners to help businesses prepare for the growing importance of data protection and DPDPA compliance.”

In his keynote address, Soumya Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO, OneConsent, emphasized the need for organizations to translate regulatory requirements into actionable compliance measures.

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“The true measure of DPDP readiness lies in an organization’s ability to establish accountability, operationalize consent, and embed privacy into its business operations. Compliance sets the foundation, but lasting trust depends on transparent processes, responsible data use, and clear accountability. Businesses must move beyond meeting regulatory requirements today and build the practices needed to thrive in a post-DPDP mandate world,” he said.

The keynote was followed by panel discussions addressing legal requirements, cybersecurity challenges and business priorities for effective DPDP compliance. Amandeep Singh Khurana, Founder, Intersect Solutions, and former Head of Loyalty & Subscriptions, PVR INOX Ltd., moderated the proceedings, bringing a business perspective to the challenges of collecting and using customer data.

The forum also showcased the OneConsent platform in action by Chatterjee, demonstrating consent collection, withdrawal and audit trails.

As part of the collaboration, OneConsent and PHDCCI will continue to engage industry stakeholders through future initiatives focused on awareness, knowledge sharing and preparedness. These engagements will help businesses better understand their responsibilities and develop the capabilities needed to address DPDP requirements.

About OneConsent

OneConsent is an AI-powered DPDP-Compliant Consent Management Platform designed to support businesses in meeting DPDPA requirements. It enables organizations to manage the consent lifecycle, including collection, tracking and withdrawal, while maintaining auditable records. The platform helps businesses translate data protection obligations into accountable operational practices.

For more information, visit https://oneconsent.ai/

Media Contact

OneConsent

Email: datawise@oneconsent.ai

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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