OnePlus 13S Takes Centre Stage with Disruptive Cinema-First Campaign at PVR INOX

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: In a market dominated by high-decibel launches and digital clutter, OnePlus broke away from the predictable with a cinema-first marketing blitz. In collaboration with PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, and Khushi Advertising, OnePlus activated a disruptive, hands-on campaign for the new OnePlus 13s across five major cities, setting a new standard for smartphone advertising.

Bringing its bold campaign "Compact can compete. Can you?" to life, OnePlus teamed up with Khushi Advertising and PVR INOX for an on-ground activation celebrating the power-packed OnePlus 13s. Held across 10 high-footfall cinemas in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad, the experience invited moviegoers to take the 'One Hand Challenge' -- playing a timed game on the compact device while holding popcorn in the other. This playful format smartly demonstrated the smartphone's ease of use and performance, with winners walking away with exclusive merchandise, and PVR INOX vouchers.

The campaign culminated in a special 4DX screening of the F1 movie, hosted exclusively for the OnePlus community at PVR INOX Orion Mall, Bengaluru. The evening featured keynote addresses by Mr. Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India; Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd.; and Mr. Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising-- each highlighting the powerful synergy between experiential tech marketing and the immersive world of cinema.

Addressing the collaboration, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India, shared:

"At OnePlus, we have always believed in pushing boundaries -- not just in technology, but in how we connect with our community. And that is where our crucial partnership with PVR INOX and Cinemas plays an imperative role. The overlap between cinema audiences and the OnePlus community is significant, specially given how cinema as a medium offers a truly vivid, and powerful immersive engagement. We want people to touch, feel, and interact with our product -- and cinemas deliver that level of immersion very seamlessly. We look forward to more such "blockbuster" experiential partnerships with the PVR INOX team."

Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd. said: "OnePlus has been a pivotal brand for us for over a decade now -- one of our clients that has remained consistent with cinema advertising for 10 years. It's a testament to their long-term vision and belief in the medium. Cinema advertising delivers results and engagement like no other, and with this campaign, we're now staging a new alliance with OnePlus going forward. Not only are we excited about the meaningful engagement this new model, the OnePlus 13s, has created, but we're also working together on some big projects that are coming up in the near future."

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, added, "We are delighted and honored by our continued long-term association with OnePlus. Cinema has evolved into a dynamic brand playground -- where attention is undivided, and experiences are amplified. With OnePlus, we didn't just showcase innovation -- we put it directly into people's hands. That's the future of marketing, and it's playing out on the big screen."

While legacy brands continue to rely on conventional digital and print, OnePlus has boldly stepped into the experiential spotlight -- and found a captive, conversion-ready audience. In a single stroke, it turned cinemas into arenas of engagement, redefining where and how product experiences should be delivered. With visionary partners like OnePlus, it continues to set the benchmark for immersive brand storytelling in cinema.

