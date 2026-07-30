OnePlus 15s vs OnePlus 15R: Finding the Flagship That Fits Your Lifestyle

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: OnePlus continues to strengthen its premium smartphone portfolio with devices designed for different buyer preferences. The OnePlus 15R, available from Rs. 59,999, delivers flagship-grade performance, a large AMOLED display, and a massive 7,400mAh battery. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15s is expected to arrive in 2027 with a compact design, AI-powered features, and premium hardware. Customers can purchase the OnePlus 15R through Bajaj Finance with Easy EMI options starting from Rs. 4,000 per month, making flagship technology more accessible.

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Compact convenience or immersive entertainment

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The OnePlus 15s and OnePlus 15R are designed for different lifestyles. Based on early reports, the OnePlus 15s is expected to feature a compact 6.3-inch ProXDR LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it comfortable for one-handed use and frequent travel. The OnePlus 15R, on the other hand, offers a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with the same 165Hz refresh rate, making it better suited for streaming, gaming, and multitasking.

Highlights include:

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- OnePlus 15s (expected): 6.3-inch ProXDR LTPO display

- OnePlus 15R: 6.83-inch AMOLED display

- 165Hz refresh rate on both smartphones

- Punch-hole displays with vibrant colours and smooth visuals

Performance tailored to different users

Performance is one of the biggest differentiators between the two devices. The OnePlus 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering flagship-level speed for demanding applications, gaming, and multitasking.

The expected OnePlus 15s is likely to feature a premium Snapdragon platform with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4 storage, offering responsive performance for everyday productivity and AI-powered experiences.

Performance highlights:

- OnePlus 15R: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor

- OnePlus 15s (expected): Premium Snapdragon platform with 12GB RAM

- Android 16 on both devices

- OxygenOS experience designed for smooth navigation

- Fast app loading and efficient multitasking

Cameras built for different photography styles

Both smartphones focus on high-quality photography, although they take slightly different approaches.

The OnePlus 15R combines a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and supports 4K recording at up to 120fps. It also includes a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

According to early reports, the OnePlus 15s is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup, including a telephoto lens, along with a 50MP front camera. These specifications could appeal to buyers looking for higher-resolution selfies and more versatile portrait photography.

Camera highlights:

- OnePlus 15R: 50MP + 8MP rear cameras and 32MP front camera

- OnePlus 15s (expected): Dual 50MP rear cameras and 50MP front camera

- Optical Image Stabilisation on the primary camera

- 4K video recording support

Battery life and charging for busy schedules

Battery performance is another area where the two smartphones differ.

The OnePlus 15R packs a large 7,400mAh battery with 80W Super Charging, making it well suited for users who spend long hours away from a charger.

The expected OnePlus 15s is likely to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. While the battery capacity is smaller, it is expected to complement the phone's compact design without compromising everyday usage.

Battery highlights:

- OnePlus 15R: 7,400mAh battery with 80W Super Charging

- OnePlus 15s (expected): 6,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging

- Fast charging support on both smartphones

Smart features for modern lifestyles

Both smartphones are expected to offer premium connectivity and security features. The OnePlus 15R includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 15s is also expected to support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IP69 protection, and several AI-powered features such as AI Translation, AI Call Assistant, AI VoiceScribe, AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, and Google Gemini integration.

These capabilities are designed to improve productivity, communication, and content creation while supporting everyday convenience.

Pricing and variants

The OnePlus 15R is available in multiple storage configurations to suit different usage requirements.

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 59,999 | Easy EMI from Rs. 4,000/month

- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 64,999 | Easy EMI from Rs. 4,333/month

The OnePlus 15s is expected to launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, although official pricing has not yet been announced.

Buying OnePlus smartphones with Bajaj Finance

Customers planning to purchase eligible OnePlus smartphones can benefit from flexible payment options through Bajaj Finance.

- Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

- Select the OnePlus smartphone variant you prefer.

- Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP.

- Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months.

- Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home the same day.

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