OnePlus 15T Price in India - Should You Choose It Over OnePlus 15?

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: OnePlus is all set to unveil the latest model from its 'compact flagship' T-series, the OnePlus 15T, in China later this month. The tech firm has also announced three colour options, and the smartphone is expected to reach India over the next few months. The 15T will reportedly come with a compact form factor, making it easy to grip and use with one hand. OnePlus has also revealed a few specifications ahead of the launch, with the handset sporting a 6.32-inch OLED panel with 1.1 mm bezels.

Whether you want to buy the flagship OnePlus 15 or the upcoming OnePlus 15T (or OnePlus 15s in India), you can do so without saving up for the purchase.

OnePlus 15T - How is it expected to compare with OnePlus 15?

OnePlus 15, the recent flagship launched by the company, brings best-in-class features to the table. The more affordable OnePlus 15T is expected to offer a near-flagship experience at a reduced price. Models from the T-series are geared towards users who want to experience flagship features without paying a premium, and the 15T is set to cater to those demands. According to reports, it will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC found in the OnePlus 15, delivering unrivalled performance.

Expected/rumoured specifications:

* RAM: 12GB/16GB

* Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm)

* Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, 165 Hz refresh rate

* Rear cameras: 50MP wide (OIS) + 50MP telephoto

* Front camera: 32MP

* Battery: 7,500 mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

* Operating system: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

Design - Compact flagship with ultra-thin bezels

The OnePlus 15T is expected to focus on a compact flagship design, making it easier to handle compared to larger premium phones. Leaks also suggest a glass front with an aluminium alloy frame, which helps the device feel solid in the hand. With 1.1 mm-thick bezels and attractive colour options, the smartphone is expected to be visually striking.

Design highlights:

* Glass front with aluminium alloy frame

* Compact 6.32-inch body for easier one-hand use

* 1.1 mm-thick bezels for a premium look and feel

1.5K LTPO AMOLED display built for fluid visuals

The 15T will feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, which can adjust refresh rates dynamically, improving battery efficiency during everyday tasks. The display will likely support a 165 Hz refresh rate, making scrolling, gaming, and animations appear extremely smooth.

Display highlights:

* 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display

* Up to 165 Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals

* HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid support

* Crystal Shield Glass protection

Flagship Snapdragon chip for top-tier performance

According to reports, the OnePlus 15T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC - the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 15 model. This processor is designed to provide unrivalled performance and tackle demanding tasks with ease. With up to 16GB RAM and fast UFS 4.0 storage, the phone is expected to handle multitasking, gaming, and heavy workloads without any slowdowns.

Performance highlights:

* Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

* Up to 16GB RAM

* Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

An imaging system designed to capture crisp photos

Leaks suggest the 15T may use a dual-camera system focused on clicking crystal-clear photos. The 50MP main sensor comes with OIS support, which helps reduce blur and capture sharper photos. A 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom is also expected, allowing users to capture subjects at a distance without losing detail.

Camera highlights:

* Rear: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom)

* Front: 32MP

* Rear video: 4K @ 30/60 fps

* Front video: 1080p @ 30 fps

Large battery with ultra-fast charging support

Battery capacity is another area where the OnePlus 15T could stand out. Reports suggest the phone will pack a 7,500 mAh battery - even larger than the cell found in the OnePlus 15! This battery capacity can keep the device running for up to two days on a single, full charge (with light-to-moderate usage).

Battery highlights:

* 7,500 mAh battery capacity

* 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support

OxygenOS software with modern connectivity options

The 15T is tipped to run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. OxygenOS is known for its clean interface and smooth performance, which helps deliver a streamlined user experience. Connectivity features are expected to include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and advanced satellite navigation systems.

Software and connectivity highlights:

* OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

* Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support

* NFC and USB Type-C connectivity

OnePlus 15T - Expected pricing and options

OnePlus hasn't provided any updates about the OnePlus 15T's pricing (expected to be packaged as OnePlus 15s in India). However, based on early leaks and its flagship hardware, the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM) could cost around Rs. 60,000-65,000. For comparison, the base variant of the OnePlus 15 is currently available for Rs. 72,999.

This smartphone is rumoured to come in three colour options: Pure Cocoa (Brown), Relaxing Matcha (Green), and White Chocolate.

Disclaimer: Pricing and specifications are based on leaks and may change at launch.

Should you choose OnePlus 15T over OnePlus 15?

The OnePlus 15T is expected to focus on a compact flagship experience.

You may consider 15T if you want:

* A smaller flagship that is easier to use with one hand

* A high refresh rate display for gaming

* A large battery with fast charging support

* Similar flagship performance at a lower price

You may choose the OnePlus 15 if you prefer:

* A larger screen for content consumption

* A more traditional flagship design

* More advanced camera hardware

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)