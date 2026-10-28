OneQode Signs 14 MW AI Capacity Agreement with AdaniConneX, with a Path to 114 MW

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 28: OneQode, a global provider of performance digital infrastructure, today announced it has signed an agreement with AdaniConneX, one of India's fastest-growing data center providers, for 14 MW of data center capacity in Siruseri Sipcot, Chennai, India. This agreement marks OneQode's first major AI infrastructure deployment in the country.

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The Chennai deployment will support large-scale AI training and inference, enterprise AI and sovereign AI workloads. It forms part of OneQode's wider Asia-Pacific AI infrastructure expansion, alongside its deployment in Thailand.

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OneQode and AdaniConneX are also continuing discussions on additional capacity opportunities in India as OneQode expands its AI infrastructure footprint and customer demand grows.

"India is becoming one of the most important markets for AI infrastructure globally," said Johnny Blackfield, Chief Growth Officer and President, EMEA & India at OneQode. "Working with AdaniConneX gives us a strong foundation to build at scale in Chennai. We have secured our initial 14 MW deployment and are continuing discussions with AdaniConneX on additional capacity opportunities of up to 114 MW in India as demand grows. The combination of infrastructure, competitive operating costs and room to scale makes India a compelling market for our customers."

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India's position between EMEA and Asia-Pacific also makes it a strategic location for OneQode's global AI infrastructure platform. As inference workloads become increasingly latency-sensitive, OneQode sees India as an important location for serving workloads across both regions, combining large-scale compute capacity with its own low-latency global carrier network.

The deployment builds on OneQode's collaboration with AMD, announced in May 2026, to deploy AMD Instinct™ GPUs. OneQode also plans for the AMD Helios rack-scale solution as part of its wider AI infrastructure rollout.

OneQode combines high-performance compute with its own global carrier network and deployment capability across more than 30 data centers on five continents. The Chennai site will connect into this existing infrastructure, extending OneQode's ability to serve AI workloads across strategic global markets.

Organizations planning large-scale AI infrastructure deployments across Asia-Pacific can contact OneQode to discuss capacity and deployment requirements.

About OneQode

OneQode is a global AI infrastructure operator that designs, builds, owns, and operates compute and network infrastructure for frontier model providers, enterprise buyers, and AI-native companies. Its platform combines high-performance AI compute with its own carrier-grade network, optimized for low latency to support real-time AI applications. Its licensed carrier operations and established compliance framework support sovereign AI deployments in strategic markets.

OneQode supports AI training, inference, and enterprise workloads, with deployments designed around customers' capacity, connectivity, location, and sovereignty requirements. Learn more at oneqode.com.

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