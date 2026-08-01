ONGC plans 150 deepwater wells under Rs 84,084-Crore Samudra Manthan Mission to unlock offshore reserves

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to accelerate deepwater exploration under the Samudra Manthan programme, with plans to drill 150 deepwater wells over seven years and pursue nearly 5,600 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) of deepwater and ultra-deepwater hydrocarbon potential, as India steps up efforts to strengthen domestic energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

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At the centre of ONGC's exploration drive is DeepX, a mission-mode team of more than 30 experts that will work with advanced technologies and global specialists, while using a "One Company, One Data" approach to bring together subsurface intelligence and accelerate exploration decisions. ONGC said the campaign is aimed at converting complex geological data into discoveries and faster development.

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The push comes after the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 84,084-crore Samudra Manthan, or National Offshore Exploration Scheme, on July 31. The programme is designed to accelerate exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas through large-scale 2D and 3D seismic surveys, exploratory drilling and common offshore infrastructure. The scheme is also intended to reduce exploration risks, attract investment and boost domestic oil and gas production, thereby strengthening energy security and reducing import dependence.

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The government-backed initiative will support scientific exploration of frontier basins, offshore exploratory wells, advanced technology adoption, digital programme management and capacity building. It also seeks to promote global collaboration and develop a domestic oil and gas manufacturing and services ecosystem.

ONGC said its exploration campaign is already building on discoveries in India's offshore basins. The company highlighted the Utkal and Konark discoveries in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, with exploratory well MN-DW18-1-H-D now being drilled around 23 nautical miles from Konark off the Odisha coast.

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The company said in a social media post that it is also pursuing opportunities across other offshore frontiers. ONGC pointed to promising indications in the Cauvery and Mahanadi basins, alongside established thermogenic gas presence in the Andaman region.

With an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore through FY2030-31, Samudra Manthan is expected to strengthen the entire offshore exploration-to-production chain. ONGC said the programme could help unlock new reserves, accelerate development of discoveries and build indigenous deepwater capabilities.

The broader objective is to convert India's offshore resource potential into greater domestic production, investment and energy self-reliance. For ONGC, the mission represents a major expansion of its deepwater exploration efforts as India seeks to secure additional hydrocarbon resources beneath its seas. (ANI)

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