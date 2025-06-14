DT
Home / Business / ONGC takes control of Rudrasagar Well in Assam to control gas blowout

ONGC takes control of Rudrasagar Well in Assam to control gas blowout

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has taken operational control of Well RDS 147 in its Rudrasagar field in Sivasagar, Assam, to control gas blowout, the state-owned energy PSU said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, gushes of gas were seen erupting from the Well RDS-147 of the ONGC's Rudrasagar field.

The ONGC started working on the safety protocol soon after the detection. A team reached the venue and started the restoration work.

"As of 16:00 hrs, a team led by the Director (Technical & Field Services) has taken over operational control of Well RDS#147," the ONGC said in an official release.

"All necessary fluids and equipment have been mobilised to the site. A comprehensive well control plan has been formulated, and pumping operations commenced following the successful installation and testing of essential connections," the PSU added in the release.

"A team from ONGC Assam Asset and the district administration is actively engaging with local residents who were evacuated from nearby areas as a precautionary safety measure. All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their welfare and well-being," ONGC added in the release.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material used by downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, HPCL and MRPL (Last two are subsidiaries of ONGC) to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas LPG. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

