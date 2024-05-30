Online Bond Platform Providers form association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) have come together to form an industry association named OBPP Association of India to represent and advance industry interest.

The association will work towards the growth of the fixed-income industry; represent themselves to external stakeholders including regulators, exchanges, clearing houses; and promote growth and deepen retail participation in debt securities markets.

For retail investors, OBPPs facilitate the buying and selling of bonds and other debt securities on respective online platforms. In addition to technology-enabled debt market access, they educate and empower retail investors to do direct debt investment, provide trading infrastructure, ensure seamless settlement and custody of debt securities, investor support, and avail portfolio management tools.

OBPPs are regulated by Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

