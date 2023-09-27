Online gaming firms get tax notices worth Rs 55,000 cr

PTI

New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has reportedly issued around 12 pre-show cause notices to online real money gaming (RMG) firms, accusing them of evading approximately Rs 55,000 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST). Besides Dream11, notices have been sent to Play Games 24x7 and its affiliated entities, along with Head Digital Works. IANS

Deadline to add nominee for demat a/c extended

SEBI on Tuesday extended the deadline by three months to December-end for existing demat account holders to provide choice of nomination or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form. Additionally, submission of ‘choice of nomination’ for trading accounts has been made voluntary by the regulator as a move towards ease of doing business. pti

RoDTEP scheme benefits extended till June 2024

The government on Tuesday extended export benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for one more year till June 2024, according to an official statement. The scheme is operational since September 2021. pti

PACL scam: SEBI to settle claims up to Rs 19,000

A SEBI panel has asked investors in PACL Group’s illegal schemes with claims of up to Rs 19,000 to produce original documents by October 31 to receive refunds. It has asked only those investors whose applications have been successfully verified to submit their original certificates.

