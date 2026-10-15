Online MBA in Sustainability Management at TERI School of Advanced Studies: January 2027 Intake | Admissions Open

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) opened admissions on 14 October 2026 for the inaugural batch of its MBA in Sustainability Management (Online). Designed as an Executive MBA for working professionals, this UGC and AICTE approved programme combines management education with sustainability, helping professionals build knowledge relevant to changing business needs while continuing their careers. Classes are scheduled to commence in January 2027.

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Working professionals interested in building their management capabilities with a focus on sustainability can visit the official programme page for details on eligibility, curriculum, fees and the admission process.

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Explore the programme:

https://terisas.ac.in/mba-sustainability-management-online.php

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About the Online MBA in Sustainability Management

The MBA in Sustainability Management (Online) at TERI School of Advanced Studies builds on the university’s established MBA in Sustainability Management, extending the programme to an online

format for working professionals. Offered through the Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) and Department of Management Studies, it combines management education with sustainability and covers areas such as business strategy, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), climate change, sustainable finance and responsible business.

As organisations respond to changing environmental, social and business priorities, sustainability is becoming an important part of business and managerial decision-making. The programme helps working professionals understand these connections and apply management concepts to real-world business challenges.

With a focus on interdisciplinary learning, the programme brings together management and sustainability perspectives. It offers professionals an opportunity to build new skills, strengthen their existing knowledge, and prepare for changing responsibilities in their fields.

TERI SAS welcomes applications from eligible candidates, including international applicants. The

programme’s UGC recognition and AICTE approval strengthen its academic credibility and support its acceptance across global educational and professional landscapes.

With sustainability management gaining importance worldwide, the programme offers working professionals an opportunity to build relevant knowledge and management skills for a changing business environment.

Who Can Apply and What Does the Programme Offer?

The MBA in Sustainability Management (Online) is designed for working professionals from different academic and professional backgrounds who want to strengthen their management skills and build knowledge of sustainability.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

* Hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks.

* Have at least three years of professional experience.

What the programme offers

* 100% online learning: Continue working while pursuing your MBA.

* Live and recorded learning: Attend live online sessions and access recorded lectures.

* Structured curriculum: Complete 88 credits across four semesters. UGC and AICTE approved.

* Practical learning: Engage with workshops and industry interactions that connect concepts with real-world business challenges.

* Capstone and industry immersion: Apply your learning through a 24-credit capstone project and industry immersion.

The programme is designed to help professionals build on their existing experience, develop a broader understanding of sustainability management, and prepare for evolving responsibilities. This knowledge may be relevant to roles such as Sustainability Manager, ESG Analyst, Sustainability Consultant, Sustainable Finance Specialist, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager and Climate Strategy Manager, depending on individual experience, skills and career goals.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of working in sustainability is knowing that ‘Decisions’ can contribute to meaningful change. Many of our MBA alumni working in sustainability leadership roles speak about the sense of purpose and job satisfaction they find in their work. Sustainability management offers professionals an opportunity to connect business performance with environmental and social progress, making their work meaningful both professionally, personally and satisfying.”

Prof. Suman Kumar Dhar

Vice-Chancellor, TERI School of Advanced Studies

Why Study Sustainability Management?

Sustainability is becoming an important part of business decision-making. It influences how organisations approach strategy, finance, operations, supply chains, and risk management.

For working professionals, understanding these connections can help build on existing industry experience and develop knowledge of sustainability management. The MBA in Sustainability Management (Online) brings management concepts and sustainability together, helping learners understand how these areas apply to real-world business challenges.

Build the expertise to shape better business decisions.

As organisations worldwide work towards becoming more responsible, resilient and profitable, professionals with sustainability management skills can contribute to long-term business performance and positive change. Develop the knowledge to connect business goals with sustainability priorities and prepare to contribute to the future of responsible business.

Programme Details

Programme: MBA in Sustainability Management (Online) Institution: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) Duration: Two years

Learning mode: 100% online

Structure: 88 credits across four semesters. UGC and AICTE approved.

Eligibility: Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks and at least three years of professional experience

Programme fee: ₹13,35,000 for all four semesters*

Admissions open: 14 October 2026

Classes commence: January 2027

*A limited 15% waiver on tuition fees may be offered to eligible candidates based on the outcome of the interaction or screening process. This special inaugural fee benefit is available to candidates who complete their admission on or before 15 November 2026, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and institutional norms.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can visit the official programme page to review the curriculum, eligibility criteria, fee details, and admission process - https://terisas.ac.in/mba-sustainability-management-online.php

Contact:

Phone: +91 11 71800222 | Email: online.mba@terisas.ac.in

About TERI School of Advanced Studies

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised Deemed-to-be University in New Delhi dedicated to creating knowledge and human capacity for a more sustainable world. Established in 1998 by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), TERI SAS was granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University by the

University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1999. The University adopts an interdisciplinary, research-led approach to education and offers academic programmes across areas including sustainability, energy, environment, climate science, biotechnology, data science, economics, public policy, management, law and related disciplines. Its mission is to create knowledge through research and develop human capacity to address complex sustainability challenges through contemporary, evidence-based education.

TERI School of Advanced Studies 10, Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj New Delhi – 110070

Website: www.terisas.ac.in

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