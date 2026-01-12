Online shopping in future will be AI-driven, says Sundar Pichai as Google partners with global retailers

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), saying that artificial intelligence (AI) agents will play a major role in the way people shop in the near future.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Pichai said, "AI agents will be a big part of how we shop in the not-so-distant future. To help lay the groundwork, we partnered with Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target and Walmart to create the Universal Commerce Protocol, a new open standard for agents and systems to talk to each other across every step of the shopping journey. And coming soon, UCP will power native checkout so you can buy directly on AI Mode and the Gemini app."

Advertisement

He said AI agents will become an important part of the shopping journey, helping users discover products, compare options and complete purchases more efficiently.

Advertisement

To support this shift, Google has partnered with major global commerce and retail platforms, including Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target and Walmart to create UCP.

The Universal Commerce Protocol is a new open standard designed to allow AI agents and different digital systems to communicate smoothly across every stage of the shopping process.

Advertisement

Google said the protocol will help remove barriers between platforms and enable a more connected experience for users, merchants and AI-powered tools.

Pichai said that UCP will soon power native checkout, allowing users to buy products directly within AI-driven experiences such as AI Mode and the Gemini app.

This would reduce the need for users to move across multiple websites or apps, making the buying process simpler and faster.

UCP works by creating a common language between AI systems and commerce platforms. Through this, AI agents can access product details, pricing, availability and checkout systems in a standardised way. This allows AI to assist users from product discovery to final payment without interruptions.

For consumers, this could mean faster and more personalised shopping experiences. For businesses and sellers, especially those on platforms like Shopify and Etsy, UCP can help improve visibility and access to customers through AI-powered shopping tools. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)