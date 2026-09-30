Only 1 in 5 Indian Homes Has Coffee in the Kitchen, and unQ Coffee Wants to Change That

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: As Gen Z becomes the first Indian generation to genuinely switch from chai to coffee, a Ghaziabad-based challenger brand is betting on a category the country has barely begun to explore.

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India remains one of the most under-penetrated coffee markets in the world. Industry estimates suggest that coffee is present in barely one in five Indian kitchens, in a country of over 1.4 billion people and a tea-drinking culture that stretches back generations. unQ Coffee, a bootstrapped instant coffee brand built in Ghaziabad, is positioning itself at the center of the shift now underway — one being led, unusually, not by the metros but by a generation raised on cafés, content, and choice.

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For decades, coffee in India was treated as a niche, South Indian filter-coffee habit or an occasional café indulgence. That is changing. A new generation of urban and aspirational Indian consumers — Gen Z and young millennials — is adopting coffee as a daily ritual rather than an occasional treat, drawn in by café culture, social media, and a growing appetite for products that feel modern rather than inherited. unQ Coffee sees this shift not as a passing trend, but as the early innings of a structural change in how India drinks its morning cup.

"India's coffee story is still being written, and that's exactly the opportunity," said Udayan Chauhan, Founder & CEO, unQ Coffee. "When four out of five Indian homes still don't have coffee in the kitchen, that isn't a limitation — it's the single biggest headroom for growth left in Indian FMCG. Our job isn't to fight over the 20% who already drink coffee. It's to build the brand that earns a place in the other 80%."

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Built for a Category Still Being Defined

Unlike markets where coffee habits are decades old and brand loyalty is entrenched, India's coffee consumer is still forming their preferences — which flavour, which format, which brand feels like theirs. unQ Coffee has built its product range around this openness, offering premium instant coffee, flavoured coffee sachets, and strong dark shot coffee formats designed for a consumer who wants café-quality coffee without a café's price or wait.

The brand's instant coffee range spans classic black coffee, arabica and robusta blends, and small, convenient coffee sachets designed for India's mobile, on-the-go consumer — from students and young professionals to home-makers looking for a quick, high-quality cup without the ritual of brewing. Every format is built around a simple bet: that the next generation of Indian coffee drinkers wants something that feels made for them, not simply made available to them.

"We're not trying to convert die-hard chai drinkers overnight," Udayan added. "We're building for the person who's already curious — who's had coffee at a café, seen it on their feed, and just needs a reason to bring that same experience home. That's a very large, very underserved audience in India right now."

A Trend Bigger Than One Brand

Category data across Indian FMCG and D2C consistently points in the same direction: coffee consumption among urban Gen Z and young millennial consumers is rising faster than any other beverage category, even as overall per-capita coffee consumption in India remains among the lowest globally. For business and consumer trend watchers, that gap — high cultural momentum, low market penetration — is precisely what makes Indian coffee one of the more closely watched categories in FMCG right now.

unQ Coffee's founder argue that closing that gap won't be won by the brand with the biggest advertising budget, but by the one that best understands what a new generation of Indian coffee drinkers actually wants: quality, convenience, and a brand that feels contemporary. Built without outside venture funding, unQ Coffee is approaching that opportunity deliberately — investing in product quality and direct consumer relationships rather than mass-market spend.

unQ Coffee's premium instant coffee, flavoured coffee sachets, and dark shot instant coffee range are available to buy online at www.unqlife.com.

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