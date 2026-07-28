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Home / Business / Only 10% founder-led firms cross USD 10 billion mark after hitting Unicorn status: McKinsey

Only 10% founder-led firms cross USD 10 billion mark after hitting Unicorn status: McKinsey

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Only about 10 per cent of founder-led companies reach a USD 10 billion valuation after crossing the USD 1 billion mark, while just 2 per cent manage to exceed USD 50 billion, according to a report by McKinsey.

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The report revealed that many businesses lose momentum and freeze within the USD 1-10 billion range.

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Data from the report indicated that 77.5 per cent of these companies remained in the USD 1 billion to

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Another 11.6 per cent held valuations between USD 5 billion and

McKinsey noted that scaling beyond the USD 10 billion threshold required navigating two parallel transformations: one strategic and one personal.

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The strategic element involved navigating five core inflection points, including choices on where to grow, how to evolve the business model, which partnerships to pursue, how to structure capital, and how to build systems that operate without the founder's constant control.

The personal transformation required three key shifts in the founder's own operating system: redesigning the institution, building the leadership team, and evolving as a leader.

"As your business grows, the strategies, operating model, and leadership instincts that enabled early success may become constraints in the next phase of growth," the McKinsey report stated. "This challenge is even greater in the age of AI."

"Competitive advantage is becoming easier to replicate, business models are evolving faster, and leadership expectations are shifting just as quickly," the report stated.

The report highlighted that founders responding effectively to these challenges treated AI as a personal mandate rather than a delegated initiative. They tied it directly to resource allocation decisions, set clear expectations for usage, pushed for measurable results in weeks, and leveraged proprietary data, workflows, and customer relationships to build durable advantages.

"Getting a company off the ground requires thrust. Staying airborne requires constant navigation and course correction," the report noted.

"Stories about founder-led companies that froze are not tales of bad ideas; they are examples of successful formulas applied for too long. What separates the 10 per cent who continue scaling is their willingness to challenge the instincts and operating model that produced their early success; they continually reinvent their businesses," the report stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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