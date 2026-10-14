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Home / Business / Only 6.7% of Indian companies have scaled AI across workflows, 59% face hurdles: Report

Only 6.7% of Indian companies have scaled AI across workflows, 59% face hurdles: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 02:11 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Only 6.7 per cent of Indian companies surveyed have scaled artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple business workflows, while 59 per cent are struggling to move beyond pilot projects, highlighting the gap between rising investment and widespread adoption, according to an Adobe report.

The report, based on a survey of 475 senior executives in India, found that 77 per cent of companies are increasing AI investment year-on-year. However, 44 per cent are still working on their first AI use case or have stopped after an unsuccessful attempt.

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The report said only around 15 out of every 100 AI ideas proposed by Indian organisations reach production, with internal technology assessments and security reviews emerging as major hurdles.

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“As AI investment grows, the gap between experimentation and enterprise-wide value is becoming harder to ignore,” said Jeremy Willmott, Senior Director, Digital Strategy Group Asia Pacific, Adobe.

He said companies with clear ownership, shared measures of success and stronger collaboration between business and technology teams would be better placed to move beyond isolated pilot projects and achieve lasting results.

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The study found that around 35 per cent of AI proposals fail to pass IT evaluation, while another 17 per cent are rejected during security reviews. The rejection rate at the security stage is nearly twice as high in highly regulated industries.

A lack of accountability is another obstacle. Only 18 per cent of companies have an AI leader with budget authority, compared with 93 per cent among the companies identified as leaders in AI adoption.

The report also found that only 10 per cent of organisations measure returns on AI investment comprehensively. Most focus on usage rather than indicators such as output quality, rework and the cost of reviewing AI-generated content.

Skills shortages remain a concern, with 82 per cent of businesses saying their AI skills gap had remained unchanged or worsened over the past year. For around two-thirds of organisations, moving from experimentation to initial deployment takes at least six months, while nearly one in four takes 12 months or longer.

Companies that have made greater progress tend to have clearer responsibilities and better integration of AI into business processes, the report said. Their maturity in organisational structure and workflows was 61 per cent and 48 per cent higher, respectively, than the regional average.

The findings suggest that improving accountability, workforce skills and integration into daily operations will be important for Indian companies seeking to turn growing AI investment into wider business use. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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