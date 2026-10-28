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Home / Business / Only Good brings New Zealand-made, certified natural products to India

Only Good brings New Zealand-made, certified natural products to India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Only Good, the New Zealand beauty brand made by Apex Brands, is now available in India for the first time, exclusively through Kiwiyāna, Apex Brands' authorised distributor. India begins with seven hand and body washes, certified natural by Biorius. In New Zealand, the wider Only Good range spans hand and body washes, refills and baby care.

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India already knows New Zealand for kiwifruit, apples, mānuka honey, lamb, green-lipped mussels and Sauvignon Blanc.

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Only Good brings that familiarity from the table into the shower, and to the bathroom and kitchen counters.

“With the India New Zealand free trade agreement now in force, I am glad to see New Zealand brands reaching Indian homes across more categories, including personal care. Trade between our two countries has already doubled since 2023, and expanding into consumer goods is a natural next step as commercial momentum builds.”

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Graham Rouse, Trade Commissioner / Consul General - India & South Asia, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise

The hand and body washes come in four colour worlds, each with its own scent: Coconut Milk, Sage & Lime Zest, Peach & Honeysuckle and Cedarwood & Juniper.

Prickly pear runs through all four, helping skin look smoother. In Coconut Milk, Jojoba seed oil supports the skin’s lipid barrier. The body wash adds SyriCalm™, which soothes. Sage & Lime Zest brings aloe vera and sage to help calm and retain the skin’s natural moisture levels, and pomegranate and lime pearl to help revitalise and brighten. Then Peach & Honeysuckle and Cedarwood & Juniper: both contain Vinanza Kiwi, extracted from the skins of kiwifruit grown in New Zealand, which locks in moisture and protects skin.

"People put real thought into their bathrooms, but the bottle beside the shower or sink is often an afterthought," said Akash Sood, Co-founder & Director of Kiwiyāna. "Only Good's bottle is designed to be kept out on the counter, and kept for years."

Built to last through repeated use, it is made with recycled and sugarcane-based HDPE, with artwork screen-printed directly onto the bottle rather than carried on a plastic label that can peel, making for a simpler path to recycling. Designed to be kept. The packaging won WorldStar 2025 and PIDA Gold 2024 awards.

Only Good also carries the FernMark, the New Zealand Government's official mark of origin, licensed only to products that meet its New Zealand-origin criteria. Apex Brands holds FernMark licence 100709.

Only Good is available through Kiwiyāna on Amazon India and onlygood.in, with delivery across India.

About Only Good.

Only Good is a New Zealand beauty brand made in New Zealand by Apex Brands. Its range in New Zealand spans hand and body washes, refills and baby care.

About Kiwiyāna.

Kiwiyāna Imports Pvt Ltd is the India importer and Apex Brands' authorised distributor and marketer for Only Good. Its founders grew up in India and have called New Zealand home for twenty years. It brings New Zealand brands to India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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