DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / OnMobile Partners with Savex Technologies to Expand ONMO+ Smart Console Distribution Across India

OnMobile Partners with Savex Technologies to Expand ONMO+ Smart Console Distribution Across India

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru, 2nd November, 2026: OnMobile Global Limited (NSE: ONMOBILE | BSE: 532944), a leader in mobile gaming and digital entertainment, announced a strategic distribution partnership with Savex Technologies Private Limited (“Savex/ Savex Technologies”), one of India's leading ICT distributors, to expand the availability of ONMO+ Smart Console across physical retail, e-commerce and quick commerce channels in India.

The partnership marks an important step in OnMobile's plans to establish ONMO+ as a category-defining consumer gaming product. Building on its growing market presence, ONMO+ will benefit from Savex's extensive distribution infrastructure, established relationships with leading technology and consumer electronics brands, and experience in bringing new products to the Indian market.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional gaming consoles, ONMO+ combines a Pro Controller, a library of over 100 premium games and the flexibility to play across Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Powered by cloud technology, the ready-to-play Smart Console brings console-quality gaming to screens consumers already own, without the need for an expensive console or gaming PC.

Advertisement

Rahul Raina, Executive Vice President – Gaming, OnMobile Global Limited, said: "With ONMO+, we are building a new category in gaming that combines the experience of a premium console with the simplicity and flexibility of playing across everyday screens without caps or queues. Our ambition is to take premium gaming beyond traditional gamers and make it part of mainstream entertainment in Indian households. Savex shares this vision, and their expertise and market reach will be instrumental in helping us achieve it."

Atul Gaur, Director, Savex Technologies, said: "ONMO+ brings an innovative gaming proposition to the Indian consumer technology market, making premium gaming more accessible to a wider audience. With our presence across more than 1,000 cities in India and established relationships with an extensive network of retailers and channel partners, we are well positioned to support ONMO+'s expansion nationwide. We look forward to working with OnMobile to bring this innovative gaming experience to more Indian households."

Advertisement

About OnMobile

OnMobile Global Limited (NSE: ONMOBILE | BSE: 532944) is a global provider of gaming, entertainment and enterprise solutions, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations across 40 countries. For over 25 years, the company has worked with telecom operators and digital businesses worldwide to engage and monetise consumers, reaching over 65 million monthly active subscribers. For more information, visit www.onmobile.com.

About ONMO+

ONMO+ is a new category of Smart Console designed to make premium gaming accessible across everyday screens. Combining a Pro Controller, a growing library of 100+ premium games and the ability to play compatible AAA titles from users’ existing Steam libraries through its Install & Play feature, ONMO+ delivers console-quality gaming on Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones, without the need for an expensive gaming console or PC. Built for simplicity and flexibility, ONMO+ makes it easier for consumers to discover and enjoy premium gaming. For more information, visit www.onmoplus.com.

About Savex Technologies

Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex Technologies is one of India’s leading ICT distributors, with over 39 years of experience in technology distribution. The company partners with leading global brands across IT hardware, consumer electronics, mobility, enterprise solutions, networking, storage, cloud, software and emerging technologies. With more than 40 sales offices, over 40 stocking locations and a presence across more than 750 cities in India, Savex has an extensive nationwide distribution network serving retailers, resellers, system integrators, e-commerce platforms and enterprise channel partners. Through its strong industry relationships, product expertise and established distribution infrastructure, Savex enables technology brands to expand their market reach and deliver innovative products and solutions to customers across India.

For more information, visit www.savex.in.

For media queries:

pr@onmobile.com

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts