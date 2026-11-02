OnMobile Partners with Savex Technologies to Expand ONMO+ Smart Console Distribution Across India

Bengaluru, 2nd November, 2026: OnMobile Global Limited (NSE: ONMOBILE | BSE: 532944), a leader in mobile gaming and digital entertainment, announced a strategic distribution partnership with Savex Technologies Private Limited (“Savex/ Savex Technologies”), one of India's leading ICT distributors, to expand the availability of ONMO+ Smart Console across physical retail, e-commerce and quick commerce channels in India.

The partnership marks an important step in OnMobile's plans to establish ONMO+ as a category-defining consumer gaming product. Building on its growing market presence, ONMO+ will benefit from Savex's extensive distribution infrastructure, established relationships with leading technology and consumer electronics brands, and experience in bringing new products to the Indian market.

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Unlike traditional gaming consoles, ONMO+ combines a Pro Controller, a library of over 100 premium games and the flexibility to play across Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Powered by cloud technology, the ready-to-play Smart Console brings console-quality gaming to screens consumers already own, without the need for an expensive console or gaming PC.

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Rahul Raina, Executive Vice President – Gaming, OnMobile Global Limited, said: "With ONMO+, we are building a new category in gaming that combines the experience of a premium console with the simplicity and flexibility of playing across everyday screens without caps or queues. Our ambition is to take premium gaming beyond traditional gamers and make it part of mainstream entertainment in Indian households. Savex shares this vision, and their expertise and market reach will be instrumental in helping us achieve it."

Atul Gaur, Director, Savex Technologies, said: "ONMO+ brings an innovative gaming proposition to the Indian consumer technology market, making premium gaming more accessible to a wider audience. With our presence across more than 1,000 cities in India and established relationships with an extensive network of retailers and channel partners, we are well positioned to support ONMO+'s expansion nationwide. We look forward to working with OnMobile to bring this innovative gaming experience to more Indian households."

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About OnMobile

OnMobile Global Limited (NSE: ONMOBILE | BSE: 532944) is a global provider of gaming, entertainment and enterprise solutions, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations across 40 countries. For over 25 years, the company has worked with telecom operators and digital businesses worldwide to engage and monetise consumers, reaching over 65 million monthly active subscribers. For more information, visit www.onmobile.com.

About ONMO+

ONMO+ is a new category of Smart Console designed to make premium gaming accessible across everyday screens. Combining a Pro Controller, a growing library of 100+ premium games and the ability to play compatible AAA titles from users’ existing Steam libraries through its Install & Play feature, ONMO+ delivers console-quality gaming on Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones, without the need for an expensive gaming console or PC. Built for simplicity and flexibility, ONMO+ makes it easier for consumers to discover and enjoy premium gaming. For more information, visit www.onmoplus.com.

About Savex Technologies

Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex Technologies is one of India’s leading ICT distributors, with over 39 years of experience in technology distribution. The company partners with leading global brands across IT hardware, consumer electronics, mobility, enterprise solutions, networking, storage, cloud, software and emerging technologies. With more than 40 sales offices, over 40 stocking locations and a presence across more than 750 cities in India, Savex has an extensive nationwide distribution network serving retailers, resellers, system integrators, e-commerce platforms and enterprise channel partners. Through its strong industry relationships, product expertise and established distribution infrastructure, Savex enables technology brands to expand their market reach and deliver innovative products and solutions to customers across India.

For more information, visit www.savex.in.

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