Onward Technologies Sustains Growth Momentum in Q2FY26; Total Revenue up 12.4% YoY to INR 140.1 Crore, EBITDA Margin at Record 14.3%

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a software outsourcing company, specializing in digital and ER&D services, announced today its financial results for the Second Quarter of FY26 ended on 30th September 2025.

Advertisement

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, “Q2FY26 marks a milestone for us, with revenue and EBITDA margin reaching the highest levels in the company’s history. We are pleased to report consolidated total revenue of INR140.1 crore, reflecting a YoY increase of 12.4%. Our EBITDA margin expanded by 789 bps YoY to 14.3%, while PAT grew by 230.6% YoY, with PAT margin improving by 563 bps to 8.6% during the quarter.

Advertisement

This performance highlights our continued focus on deepening relationships with strategic clients in the US and Europe and enhancing our capabilities across key service areas. We continue to invest in talent, technology, and innovation to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2025

Advertisement

Particulars (in INR Crore)

Q2 FY26

Q2 FY25

YoY Growth

H1 FY26

H1 FY25

YoY Growth

Total Revenue

140.1

124.6

12.4%

275.7

244.0

13.0%

EBITDA

19.9

7.9

151.9%

37.0

19.6

88.8%

EBITDA Margin (%)

14.3%

6.4%

789 bps

13.6%

8.1%

545 bps

Profit After Tax (PAT)

11.9

3.6

230.6%

24.6

10.7

129.9%

PAT Margin (%)

8.6%

2.9%

563 bps

9.0%

4.4%

459 bps

EPS (INR) – Diluted

5.23

1.54

246.7%

10.80

4.63

134.8%

Key Highlights – Q2 FY26

• Q2FY26 total revenue was at INR 140.1 crore, reflecting a growth of 12.4% YoY.

• Continued to maintain momentum in its focused verticals in Q2FY26:

• Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery (IEHM) contributed 63% of consolidated revenues.

• Transportation & Mobility (T&M) accounted for 34% of consolidated revenues.

• Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) contributed 3% of consolidated revenues.

• Top 25 clients contribute 87% of total revenues.

• Total headcount stood at 2525 employees.

• Attrition at 15.49% (LTM).

About Onward Technologies Limited

Onward Technologies (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a 2500-employees strong software and technology services outsourcing company specializing in digital, embedded, mechanical engineering for global companies in Industrial Equipment, Heavy Machinery, Power Generation, Renewables, Hydro Energy, Construction, Agricultural and Mining Equipment, Automotive, Rail Transportation, Healthcare and Life Sciences. By working closely with North American & European manufacturers, Onward Tech helps them accelerate innovation and drive smarter products to market, while maximizing total returns on their R&D investments. With global offices and India delivery excellence centers, Onward Tech is present in 12 locations across 6 countries, offering its OEM clients the benefits of both global presence and local reach, access to an expert talent pool and the agility to ramp up complex engineering projects rapidly. For more information, please visit www.onwardgroup.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)