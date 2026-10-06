PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Oolka, India’s AI-powered credit platform, brings credit analysis, dispute management and credit profile improvement together in a single app. The platform is now used by more than one crore Indians across 19,065 of the country’s roughly 19,100 pincodes, in all 36 states and union territories.

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For most borrowers, fixing a credit problem has meant working across several disconnected places. A score app shows the number. Disputes go through the credit bureau’s own process. NOCs and closure letters are chased separately with each lender. Conversations about settlement or restructuring happen over the phone, often with no written record. Oolka brings these steps into one place, and its AI credit assistant, Oolka AI, carries out much of the work itself.

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Credit analysis

Oolka AI reads a user’s Experian credit report line by line and explains it in plain language, in more than 100 Indian languages. It identifies the specific entries weakening a user’s credit profile, such as repaid loans still showing as active, incorrect late-payment records, duplicate accounts and high credit card utilisation.

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Users do not need to know the terminology to ask. One in three Oolka users sends screenshots of financial documents and messages to have them explained, and 40 lakh messages have arrived as voice notes.

Dispute management

When Oolka AI finds an error, it acts on it. It files disputes and handles the follow-up communication with the credit bureau, drafts NOC and account-closure requests to lenders, and tracks each case until it is resolved. It keeps a record of every dispute, email and lender reply across the full history of a user’s case, so nobody has to start over or explain their situation twice.

Credit profile improvement

Beyond correcting errors, Oolka AI builds a personalised repayment plan that tackles the costliest debt first and reworks the order as loans close. It flags when card utilisation is too high, suggests consolidation where it lowers the total cost, and drafts restructuring, settlement and penalty-waiver requests to lenders.

The improvements show up where lenders look first. More than 14,000 Oolka users now see their credit score rise in a typical week, three times the weekly figure in June.

In one case, a school-van operator in Gurugram came to Oolka with a credit score that had stayed flat. Oolka AI traced the problem to his credit profile: a ₹5 overdue balance was keeping one account marked as active and overdue, holding back his entire file, and his card utilisation sat above 80%. Once the balance was cleared and his utilisation brought under control, his score began improving and he was approved for a consumer loan.

“A credit score tells you something is wrong. It doesn’t tell you what’s wrong – or help you fix it. People came to Oolka not because they needed another credit score, but because they needed someone to read their report, find the problem, and get it resolved. That’s what we built Oolka to do.”

“Our users are in almost every pincode in the country, and many of them would rather send a voice note than type,” Kumar added. “People should be able to understand their own credit report in the language they think in, and then have someone act on it.”

Checking a credit report and getting a consultation on Oolka is free. Users pay only when Oolka AI takes action on their behalf, such as filing a dispute or negotiating with a lender. Users can check their credit report free on the Oolka app, which is rated 4.8 on the Google Play Store.

About Oolka

Oolka is an AI-powered credit management platform used by more than one crore Indians. It reads credit reports, identifies the errors and accounts holding back a user’s credit profile, handles disputes and communication with the credit bureau, drafts closure, NOC and settlement requests to lenders, and tracks each case to resolution. Oolka works in over 100 Indian languages and is available to Indian citizens with a valid PAN. More at oolka.in.

Media contact:

Name: Oolka Team

Email: help@oolka.in

Phone no. 8660695478

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