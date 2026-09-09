Open a Savings Account in Minutes with Full Video Banking and Zero Paperwork; AU Small Finance Bank Brings Banking to Your Doorstep

From instant digital account opening to competitive savings account interest rates and a built-in savings account calculator, AU Small Finance Bank is making it simpler than ever for every Indian to start saving smarter, from wherever they are.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India AU Small Finance Banks commitment to make banking truly accessible for every Indian with a savings account experience that requires no branch visit, no paperwork, and no waiting. Customers can now open a fully functional savings account through a simple video banking process, complete their KYC digitally, and start transacting within minutes all from the comfort of their home.

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As financial inclusion continues to be a national priority and digital adoption accelerates across urban and semi-urban India, AU Small Finance Bank is bridging the gap between aspiration and access giving every individual the tools to manage, grow, and plan their savings without friction.

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Open a Savings Account in Minutes No Branch. No Paperwork.

Gone are the days of visiting a branch, carrying physical documents, and waiting days for an account to become active. AU Small Finance Bank's digital savings account opening process allows any individual with a valid Aadhaar and PAN to open a savings account entirely online in under 10 minutes.

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The process is guided, intuitive, and built for first-time banking customers as much as for experienced ones. There are no forms to print, no signatures to courier, and no follow-up calls required.

Enter your basic details — name, mobile number, date of birth • Complete video KYC from your phone or laptop — a live, 2-minute video interaction with a bank representative • Upload Aadhaar and PAN digitally — no physical document submission • Choose your account type and set your preferences • Account activated and ready to use — instantly Video Banking: Real Help, Available 24*7 One of AU Small Finance Bank standout offerings is its Video Banking facility a live, face-to-face interaction with a bank representative over a secure video call. This is not a chatbot or an automated response system. It is a real banking professional who can help customers with account-related queries, KYC completion, service requests, and more without requiring an in-person visit.

Video Banking is particularly valuable for: • New customers completing savings account opening KYC • Existing customers with service requests or account queries • Senior citizens or differently abled individuals who prefer speaking to a person • Customers in smaller towns who may not have easy access to a branch • Non-resident Indians looking to open or manage NRI accounts remotely Available through the AU 0101 mobile banking app and the AU Small Finance Bank website, Video Banking brings the branch experience to the customer not the other way around.

Savings Account Interest Rates That Reward Every Depositor AU Small Finance Bank offers competitive savings account interest rates structured to ensure that customers at every balance level earn a meaningful return on their deposits. Interest is calculated on the daily balance, ensuring that even short-term surpluses earn their fair share.

Whether a customer maintains a modest balance or a larger corpus, AU Small Finance Bank tiered savings account interest rates are designed to make every rupee count. Rates are clearly communicated, updated on the website in real time, and applicable from day one of account opening.

• Daily balance-based interest calculation — no averaging that penalises mid-month spending • Monthly interest payout • Higher balances unlock progressively better savings account interest rates • Rates displayed transparently on au.bank.in — no hidden conditions Savings Account Calculator: Know Before You Save Planning your savings is as important as saving itself. AU Small Finance Bank savings account calculator, available on its website and mobile banking app, allows customers to instantly estimate how much their balance will earn before they even open an account.

The savings account calculator is designed to be fast, transparent, and jargon-free. Customers simply enter their expected balance and desired tenure, and the tool instantly displays projected interest earnings helping them make informed decisions about where to keep their money.

• No login required — accessible to anyone visiting au.bank.in • Calculates interest based on current rate slabs in real time • Available 24x7 on website and within the AU 0101 app • In a country where financial literacy is still evolving, tools like the savings account calculator play a crucial role in empowering customers to take control of their financial future one informed decision at a time.

Why Indians Are Choosing AU Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank savings account stands apart not just because of its rates or technology, but because of the intention behind every feature making banking genuinely useful, accessible, and rewarding for every Indian.

• Fully digital savings account opening — no branch visit required • Video Banking for real human support, remotely • Competitive savings account interest rates on all balance levels • Savings account calculator for instant, transparent financial planning • Zero-balance account options — no minimum balance stress • Multiple account variants for different life stages and needs • Deposits insured by DICGC up to INR 5 lakh per depositor • Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India About AU Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU SFB) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and has established itself as India's largest Small Finance Bank since commencing its banking operations in April 2017. Founded in 1996 by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, a first-generation entrepreneur, AU is entering its 10th year as a Bank, guided by a deep-rooted "Dharma" of customer-centric service. The Bank has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a Universal Bank. As a tech-led bank, AU delivers differentiated digital experiences through innovations such as 24x7 Video Banking, WhatsApp Banking, chatbots, UPI QR solutions, merchant lending, and its award-winning AU 0101 app.

AU SFB's wide network of 2,920 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories enables service to more than 1.2 crore customers, powered by a workforce of 58,400+ employees. As on 30th June 2026, Bank had shareholders' funds of INR 20,885 cr, deposit base of INR 1,57,727 cr, total loan portfolio of INR 1,44,250 cr and a balance sheet size of INR 1.9 Lac cr+. AU SFB is listed on NSE and BSE. Its fixed deposits are rated AA+/Stable by CRISIL Ratings, while its long-term/subordinated debt/Tier II Bonds are rated AA/Stable by CRISIL, CARE and ICRA Ratings. Its short-term rating is A1+ by CRISIL, CARE and India Ratings.

For more details, visit: www.au.bank.in | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Instagram (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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