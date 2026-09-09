Open a Savings Account in Minutes with Full Video Banking and Zero Paperwork; AU Small Finance Bank Brings Banking to Your Doorstep

BusinesssWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: AU Small Finance Banks commitment to make banking truly accessible for every Indian with a savings account experience that requires no branch visit, no paperwork, and no waiting. Customers can now open a fully functional savings account through a simple video banking process, complete their KYC digitally, and start transacting within minutes all from the comfort of their home.

Advertisement

As financial inclusion continues to be a national priority and digital adoption accelerates across urban and semi-urban India, AU Small Finance Bank is bridging the gap between aspiration and access giving every individual the tools to manage, grow, and plan their savings without friction.

Advertisement

Open a Savings Account in Minutes No Branch. No Paperwork.

Gone are the days of visiting a branch, carrying physical documents, and waiting days for an account to become active. AU Small Finance Bank's digital savings account opening process allows any individual with a valid Aadhaar and PAN to open a savings account entirely online in under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The process is guided, intuitive, and built for first-time banking customers as much as for experienced ones. There are no forms to print, no signatures to courier, and no follow-up calls required.

Enter your basic details — name, mobile number, date of birth

* Complete video KYC from your phone or laptop — a live, 2-minute video interaction with a bank representative

* Upload Aadhaar and PAN digitally — no physical document submission

* Choose your account type and set your preferences

* Account activated and ready to use — instantly

Video Banking: Real Help, Available 24*7

One of AU Small Finance Bank standout offerings is its Video Banking facility a live, face-to-face interaction with a bank representative over a secure video call. This is not a chatbot or an automated response system. It is a real banking professional who can help customers with account-related queries, KYC completion, service requests, and more without requiring an in-person visit.

Video Banking is particularly valuable for:

* New customers completing savings account opening KYC

* Existing customers with service requests or account queries

* Senior citizens or differently abled individuals who prefer speaking to a person

* Customers in smaller towns who may not have easy access to a branch

* Non-resident Indians looking to open or manage NRI accounts remotely

Available through the AU 0101 mobile banking app and the AU Small Finance Bank website, Video Banking brings the branch experience to the customer not the other way around.

Savings Account Interest Rates That Reward Every Depositor

AU Small Finance Bank offers competitive savings account interest rates structured to ensure that customers at every balance level earn a meaningful return on their deposits. Interest is calculated on the daily balance, ensuring that even short-term surpluses earn their fair share.

Whether a customer maintains a modest balance or a larger corpus, AU Small Finance Bank tiered savings account interest rates are designed to make every rupee count. Rates are clearly communicated, updated on the website in real time, and applicable from day one of account opening.

* Daily balance-based interest calculation — no averaging that penalises mid-month spending

* Monthly interest payout

* Higher balances unlock progressively better savings account interest rates

* Rates displayed transparently on au.bank.in — no hidden conditions

Savings Account Calculator: Know Before You Save

Planning your savings is as important as saving itself. AU Small Finance Bank savings account calculator, available on its website and mobile banking app, allows customers to instantly estimate how much their balance will earn before they even open an account.

The savings account calculator is designed to be fast, transparent, and jargon-free. Customers simply enter their expected balance and desired tenure, and the tool instantly displays projected interest earnings helping them make informed decisions about where to keep their money.

* No login required — accessible to anyone visiting au.bank.in

* Calculates interest based on current rate slabs in real time

* Available 24x7 on website and within the AU 0101 app

* In a country where financial literacy is still evolving, tools like the savings account calculator play a crucial role in empowering customers to take control of their financial future one informed decision at a time.

Why Indians Are Choosing AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank savings account stands apart not just because of its rates or technology, but because of the intention behind every feature making banking genuinely useful, accessible, and rewarding for every Indian.

* Fully digital savings account opening — no branch visit required

* Video Banking for real human support, remotely

* Competitive savings account interest rates on all balance levels

* Savings account calculator for instant, transparent financial planning

* Zero-balance account options — no minimum balance stress

* Multiple account variants for different life stages and needs

* Deposits insured by DICGC up to INR 5 lakh per depositor

* Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)