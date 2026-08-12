OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap departs after eight years "to start something new"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Brad Lightcap announced his departure from the artificial intelligence company to start a new venture, on Tuesday.

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In a public message shared by Lightcap, he stated that he communicated the decision to the internal team. He reflected on his eight-year tenure at the organisation while expressing optimism about its future trajectory. Lightcap previously worked with OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator, and joined OpenAI in 2018.

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"Team, it is bittersweet to share that I'll be moving on from OpenAI to start something new," Lightcap stated in his message to the OpenAI team. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent most of the last decade pursuing our mission and building this company. Sitting here today, mission success feels within sight. It has been the honour of my life to help bring us to this point, and to do it alongside all of you."

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Lightcap recounted joining the organisation in 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman introduced him to co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever. They presented a pitch deck indicating that artificial general intelligence was achievable as models scaled predictably. Over his tenure, Lightcap built the initial versions of various operational and business divisions, including finance, legal, corporate security, government relations, and strategic partnerships.

"At the same time, we grew from a small research lab to one of the most consequential companies of our time," he added. "I was reminded of that fact constantly - from serving our first user to our billionth, to the growing scale and ambition of our partnerships and the occasional curveball (the Blip, etc.). Through it all, I'm proud of how we've maintained our focus on people. It always amazes me how quickly the world has adopted our tools and rallied behind our mission. I hope we will continue to earn their trust."

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Addressing his future plans, Lightcap noted that his focus shifted in recent months toward upcoming industry requirements and potential obstacles to achieving the organisation's goals. While he indicated that details about his next endeavour would be disclosed later, he affirmed his commitment to supporting OpenAI during the transition period.

"Over the last few months, I've been focused on the next horizon and what would stand in the way of mission success," Lightcap said. "I believe there are a few important new things the world will need to get right as we enter this next period. I'll have more to share soon, but I believe in OpenAI more than ever and am excited to help you all advance the mission from a different vantage point."

Lightcap expressed gratitude to the workforce and noted that he will remain available at the company over the coming weeks to assist with ongoing operations.

"I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work with all of you and to so many of you for the support through the years," he concluded. "The old OpenAI meme that 'the real AGI is the friends you made along the way' really rings true for me. I will be around for the next few weeks. I am not going far and hope to continue to support you all however I can. I'll always be a phone call away if you need me." (ANI)

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