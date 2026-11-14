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Home / Business / OpenAI expands into payments with ChatGPT Wallet, allowing AI agents to make purchases using users' cards

OpenAI expands into payments with ChatGPT Wallet, allowing AI agents to make purchases using users' cards

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT into digital payments with the launch of ChatGPT Wallet, a feature that allows its artificial intelligence agents to make purchases on behalf of users without accessing their actual card details.

Developed in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, the wallet allows users to save their payment cards and authorise purchases through a security check, the company said.

Before each transaction, users can review the items, total amount and selected payment card before approving the purchase through a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

Once approved, the payment network generates a token that replaces the user's actual card details, allowing the transaction to be completed without sharing sensitive payment information with the agent or merchant.

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The system is designed to work with existing payment infrastructure while retaining eligible card rewards and protections. Merchants will continue to manage their customer relationships, pricing, delivery, returns and customer service.

"ChatGPT Wallet marks our first American Express Agentic Commerce Experiences integration, enabling eligible Card Members to use their Amex Card while reviewing and approving each purchase," said Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Innovation at American Express.

Mastercard highlighted the importance of security in agent-led transactions. "An agent making a purchase should strengthen, not bypass, the trust built into payments," said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Digital Commercialisation at Mastercard.

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Rubail Birwadker, Head of Global Growth at Visa, said consumers, businesses and banks would all need to trust the process for agentic commerce to grow.

The partnership would bring Visa's payment infrastructure into the experience and "connect user-approved purchases with the systems businesses already use,” he said.

The feature is initially being rolled out through OpenAI's dots to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and above in the United States with eligible US-issued cards. The company said it would use feedback from the initial rollout to improve compatibility and reliability before expanding availability.

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OpenAI said 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT every week, with many turning to the platform to research products, compare options and decide what to buy. The wallet is intended to help users complete purchases through the same platform.

Alongside the launch, OpenAI has released a Commerce Partner Playbook to help businesses prepare their websites and payment systems for purchases initiated by AI agents. It is also working with fraud-prevention firms such as Forter, Riskified, Sardine and Signifyd, and payment service providers including Adyen, Checkout.com and Stripe.

OpenAI expects users to be able to delegate purchases entirely to agents by setting conditions such as spending limits, product categories and time periods, supported by additional safeguards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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