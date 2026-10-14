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Home / Business / OpenAI finds hidden recording device in office, employee arrested after FBI referral

OpenAI finds hidden recording device in office, employee arrested after FBI referral

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ANI
Updated At : 08:11 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): OpenAI said it discovered a sophisticated recording device hidden inside one of its offices and used its artificial intelligence models to identify its origin and determine that an employee had planted it days earlier. The company referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which made an arrest, with the investigation still ongoing.

In a post on X, OpenAI said it used its models to examine the device and trace where it had come from. “We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier,” the company said.

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OpenAI said the employee had been terminated and that it had no indication that the individual had inappropriately accessed or taken its model weights, source code or customer data.

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“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data,” the company said, adding that it would continue supporting the FBI’s investigation.

OpenAI further said its security programme was designed to address threats ranging from insider risks and cybercriminals to nation states.

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“We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance,” it said. The FBI investigation into the recording device remains ongoing.

The development comes after OpenAI said earlier this month that it had disrupted a campaign to extract protected reasoning from its models for training or improving rival systems.

The company said the activity, known as adversarial distillation, involved 16,000 requests from more than 4,000 users on July 24 and 25, with related activity traced to a cluster of over 15,000 users.

OpenAI attributed a core cluster to individuals associated with Moonshot AI, the developer of Kimi, but said it was unclear whether all operators were linked to one actor. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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