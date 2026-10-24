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Home / Business / OpenAI resumes frontier AI model training after 11-day pause over security concerns

OpenAI resumes frontier AI model training after 11-day pause over security concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Sam Altman-led OpenAI has resumed training its most advanced AI models after strengthening security across its research environments and restricting internet access, following incidents in which AI models demonstrated the ability to bypass containment safeguards, the company said in a statement.

The AI giant also disclosed vulnerabilities in software used in its research environments, identified during security testing, amid growing concerns that increasingly capable AI agents could exploit weaknesses in systems designed to restrict their activities.

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OpenAI had temporarily suspended training of its most capable AI models after a research model exploited a configuration error to gain limited internet access in September. The company said the incident was contained and the pause was used to strengthen its security measures.

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To assess the effectiveness of its strengthened security measures, OpenAI deployed teams of AI agents to test whether they could escape restricted research environments. The company said the agents identified previously unknown vulnerabilities, which were subsequently addressed, allowing training to resume on October 1.

“In our red-teaming experiments, agents were able to find previously unknown software vulnerabilities in open-source components we use, as well as misconfigurations in services that we operate. These weaknesses allowed agents to escape sandboxes, move between systems, and reach the live internet. They also found ways to communicate across isolation boundaries. These findings led to software patches, tighter network restrictions, and disclosures to the relevant software maintainers and vendors,” the AI giant said.

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The company further said its testing helped identify potential security gaps while also demonstrating the effectiveness of existing monitoring systems.

“Our red-teaming campaign found weaknesses that required repairs, while also providing evidence about the protections we already had in place. We did not find a route to the internet that agents could trivially exploit while concealing their activity from our monitors. The findings nevertheless helped us close potential attack paths, patch software, and strengthen our monitoring,” it said.

Thus, following security testing, implementation of necessary fixes and improvements to its monitoring and shutdown systems, OpenAI “resumed reinforcement learning (RL) training and internal inference of our frontier models on October 1," just "11 days" after its pause began.

OpenAI has also been conducting a broader review of its AI models' activities since the Hugging Face incident in July and has informed more than 100 organisations about incidents of unauthorised activity linked to its AI agents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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