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Home / Business / OpenAI seeks US-led framework for global frontier AI standards; says US “well positioned to lead”

OpenAI seeks US-led framework for global frontier AI standards; says US “well positioned to lead”

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): OpenAI has called on the United States to lead efforts to establish global technical standards for frontier artificial intelligence, including systems capable of recursively improving their own capabilities, the AI giant said in a post.

OpenAI said international safety and security standards are becoming increasingly important as frontier AI is developed and deployed across countries, warning that differing national rules could fragment evaluations and reporting and make it harder to address risks that cross borders.

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According to the AI giant, the United States is “well positioned to lead” given its position at the forefront of AI development and its influential role in global networks spanning finance, trade, defence, technology and information systems.

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“We believe the United States should lead an effort to work together with countries around the world to develop global technical standards for frontier AI, including for RSI,” it said.

As per OpenAI, recursive self-improvement (RSI) could accelerate AI research beyond the collective ability to understand its progress, assess risks and maintain meaningful human oversight, making common global standards increasingly important.  It added that uneven distribution of frontier AI development and expertise across countries could further complicate efforts to address such risks.

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Additionally, the Sam Altman-led company has outlined a three-pronged strategy for advancing towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), focusing on building an automated AI researcher to help solve alignment challenges, accelerating scientific and economic gains from increasingly capable AI systems, and ultimately empowering individuals with access to personal AGI.

“We believe automated AI research will yield models that directly enhance people’s lives. It can bring down the cost of advanced intelligence so that people worldwide can benefit,” it said.

OpenAI said automated AI research could increasingly allow AI systems to take on more of the work involved in developing successive generations of models, potentially driving a process of recursive self-improvement and accelerating the pace of AI progress.

However, the company stressed that fully autonomous RSI is “not happening today” and should not be pursued unless it can be done safely, with human control and oversight preserved.

Highlighting the potential risks of such systems, OpenAI warned that without adequate safeguards, “RSI could result in humans losing practical control over AI development, unable to provide oversight on research processes they no longer understand. From here, AI could become more dangerous, less aligned, and, on the whole, a danger to people.”

“Leading now will determine whether the United States shapes the global AI framework or watches a fragmented, uneven, and conflict-ridden system take hold around it,” it said, adding, “This will also determine whether advanced AI strengthens the networks that the United States and its allies already have; failing to lead may weaken them.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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