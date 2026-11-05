Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / OpenAI to acquire developer tools firm Pierre to expand Codex capabilities

OpenAI to acquire developer tools firm Pierre to expand Codex capabilities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): OpenAI will acquire Pierre Computer Company, the developer of open-source coding tools, to expand its Codex platform's capabilities in building, understanding and reviewing software, as it looks to strengthen the role of AI agents across the software development process.

The acquisition will bring Pierre's team and technology into OpenAI's developer ecosystem, building on tools that are already used in the Codex application. These include Trees, which helps developers navigate project files, and Diffs, which allows them to review changes in code.

Advertisement

OpenAI said the acquisition would help it improve the Git-based workflows that developers rely on and adapt them to teams increasingly working with coding agents.

Advertisement

"We want to make Codex the place where developers and agents take on their most ambitious projects," the company said in its announcement.

Pierre has also developed Highlights, a syntax-highlighting tool designed to update quickly as developers type or AI agents generate code. Its Diffs tool includes an Edit mode that allows reviewers to modify code directly while examining changes.

Advertisement

The company is also behind Code Storage, a service that allows applications to store code and track its history using Git.

OpenAI said its engineering work had shown that systems built around Git needed to evolve as more software development tasks were being carried out in parallel by AI agents.

Earlier this week, the company also outlined its efforts to scale Git through Pando, an in-house source control backend developed for its engineers and AI agents.

Following the acquisition, OpenAI aims to bring together the tools used across different stages of software development, from creating a new branch to deploying code. It said the broader ambition was to connect the code companies release with the decisions made by their teams.

Pierre's open-source projects will remain open-source, and OpenAI said it would continue contributing to them. Existing customers will also be able to use Code Storage after the acquisition closes, while the company works to bring its features into Codex.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The development follows OpenAI's broader push to expand its capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships. In October, the company acquired drug development platform Orchestra Bio to bring AI tools into pharmaceutical research and development.

It also partnered with cybersecurity research firm Cathedral to work with external security experts and advanced AI models to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen AI-powered cyber defence systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts