icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / OpenAI to spend more than USD 20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive stake

OpenAI to spend more than USD 20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive stake

Deal could give OpenAI equity stake, potentially up to 10 per cent ownership in chipmaker, report said

article_Author
Reuters
Mexico City, Updated At : 10:42 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

OpenAI has agreed to pay chip startup Cerebras more than $20 billion over the next three years to use servers powered by the company's chips, under a deal that could also give the ChatGPT maker an equity stake in the firm, The Information reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Advertisement

The development comes as OpenAI attempts to pull ahead in the AI race and meet growing demand. In January, the company agreed to buy up to 750 megawatts of computing capacity from Cerebras over three years in a deal valued at more than $10 billion.

Advertisement

The newer commitments are double the size of OpenAI's previously reported agreement with the chipmaker.

Advertisement

Reuters could not independently verify the report. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, while Cerebras declined to comment.

The deal highlights the industry's growing appetite for computing power to run inference - the process by which AI models generate responses.

Advertisement

Cerebras could disclose parts of its previously undisclosed arrangement with OpenAI as soon as Friday, the report said.

Under the deal, OpenAI will receive warrants for a minority stake in Cerebras, with its ownership potentially increasing as its spending rises, The Information reported. It added that OpenAI has also agreed to provide Cerebras about $1 billion to help fund the development of data centers that would run its AI products.

The company's total spending over the next three years could reach $30 billion, which may translate into warrants representing up to a 10% stake in Cerebras, the report added.

Cerebras' reliance on deal, IPO plans

The tie-up with OpenAI is central to Cerebras efforts to go public, with the AI chipmaker targeting a listing in the second quarter of this year.

Sunnyvale, California-based Cerebras, last valued at $23.1 billion, also plans to raise $3 billion in an offering next month at a valuation of about $35 billion, The Information reported on Thursday.

Founded in 2015, the company is known for its wafer-scale engine chips and competes with products from Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is an early investor in Cerebras.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts