OPPO India Elevates Creative Photography with Reno16 Series featuring AI Portrait Camera and AI Remix Collage

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New Delhi [India], July 7: OPPO India today announced the launch of the Reno16 Series, comprising the Reno16 and Reno16c with India's first HoloVerse 3D Design, an AI Portrait camera with a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto lens, Natural Tone Imaging and All-Focal-Length 4K 60fps HDR video recording. Designed for young users, that see smartphone as more than just a communication device, the Reno16 Series seamlessly combines a camera, creative studio, productivity companion and personal assistant in one. From creating standout content with AI-powered tools like AI Remix Collage, Pop Cam and Popout 2.0 to the intelligent experiences with the latest from ColorOS 16, the Reno16 Series empowers users to create, connect and express themselves effortlessly.

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Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR and Communications, OPPO India, said "For today's generation, a smartphone is much more than a device it's where creativity begins, stories are captured and individuality is expressed. The Reno Series has always stood at the intersection of trendsetting design and meaningful innovation, evolving with the way young users create and connect. With the Reno16 Series, we bring together our most expressive design, our most intelligent camera experience and AI that works naturally in the background to make everyday creativity more effortless. Every innovation has been thoughtfully designed to help users capture authentic moments, express themselves with confidence and enjoy premium experiences that seamlessly fit into their everyday lives."

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India's First HoloVerse 3D Design

Every Reno generation introduces a new design identity, and the Reno16 Series continues that legacy with its boldest expression yet. Inspired by the beauty and mystery of the cosmos, the Reno16 Series debuts India's First HoloVerse 3D Design, combining OPPO's industry-exclusive HoloVerse 3D Technology with the all-new 3D Pop Planet Design to create a smartphone that stands out from every angle.

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Exclusive to the Starry White variant, the 3D Pop Planet Design creates a striking naked-eye 3D effect, making a celestial planet appear to float beneath the phone's surface. Powered by a precision-engineered dual-layer optical structure and millions of microlenses, the design comes alive as light and perspective change, creating a captivating sense of depth and movement with every glance. Complementing this signature look is OPPO's Floating 3D Glitter finish and Dynamic Stellar Ring, adding shimmer and depth around the camera module for a distinctive visual identity. Crafted with a seamless one-piece cold-sculpted design, the Reno16 and Reno16c are available in Starry White, Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple, offering a premium aesthetic that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

The Reno16 Series pairs elegant ergonomics with immersive AMOLED displays designed for everyday comfort. The Reno16 features a compact 6.32-inch display with ultra-thin bezels, while the Reno16c offers a larger 6.57-inch display. Both support FHD+ resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and advanced eye-care technologies, delivering vibrant visuals and comfortable viewing throughout the day. The Reno16 is as slim as 8.22mm and as light as 182g, while the Reno16c measures 8.44mm in thickness and weighs about 195g, keeping both devices comfortable to hold through the day. Engineered for everyday reliability, both devices combine an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame with OPPO's reinforced structural engineering and the highest level of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water resistance, offering dependable protection against spills, rain and even high-pressure water jets.

Debuting on the Reno16 Series, the AI Snap Key offers instant access to creativity and productivity. Users can save content to Mind Space, record voice notes or launch frequently used tools such as the camera, translator and recorder all with a simple press.

Trendsetting AI Camera for a New Generation

Reno16 features a versatile imaging system comprising a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, complemented by a Dual Flash System for brighter, clearer shots in low light. The Reno16c brings the same spirit of versatility with a 50MP Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera and an Ultra-Wide Camera, also supported by a Dual Flash System for consistently vibrant, detailed images. The Reno16 shoots 4K 60fps HDR video across all three focal lengths, ultra-wide, main and telephoto, without compromising dynamic range or colour accuracy at any angle. 4K Auto Straighten video recording corrects handheld drift in real time, while Zoom Free Video maintains clarity and stability across zoom transitions, giving creators a complete, uninterrupted video toolkit.

Both devices are equipped with a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, offering a focal length that mirrors the classic 85mm portrait lens favoured by photographers.

OPPO's Natural Tone Imaging intelligently balances skin tones, colour reproduction and lighting, preserving the individuality of every subject instead of applying a uniform aesthetic. Whether shooting under harsh afternoon sunlight, golden-hour skies or dimly lit cafes, the system faithfully reproduces facial details, natural textures and realistic colours, allowing every photograph to reflect the atmosphere exactly as it was experienced.

Built for the Way a New Generation Creates

Today's creators don't just capture moments they tell stories. Whether it's a weekend getaway, a cafe vlog, a photo dump or a spontaneous moment with friends, creativity has become an everyday expression. Designed for this new generation of creators, the Reno16 Series combines AI-powered photography with intuitive editing tools that make creating and sharing content effortless. Leading the experience is AI Remix Collage, which intelligently transforms photos, Live Photos and videos into dynamic visual stories with customizable layouts, text, stickers and artistic effects all in just a few taps.

Pop Cam introduces nine AI-curated styles inspired by film, retro and lifestyle aesthetics, enabling users to instantly personalise their photos. Popout 2.0 adds another layer of creativity by extending subjects beyond the frame, while intelligently recognising people, pets, landmarks and everyday objects to create more immersive visuals.

Dual-View Video 2.0 records simultaneously through the front and rear cameras, making it easy to capture both the moment and the creator's perspective in a single take. Flexible layouts and seamless focal-length switching provide greater creative freedom for travel, lifestyle and everyday storytelling.

Complementing these experiences is a suite of AI-powered imaging tools, including AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Flash Photography 3.0 and AI Studio. Together, they help users effortlessly improve composition, restore clarity, remove distractions and create polished, social-ready content--bringing professional-quality creativity to every moment.

OPPO Bubble: The Flex Cheat Code

Complementing the Reno16 Series is OPPO Bubble, the OPPO's first smart camera companion designed specifically for creators who value both functionality and self-expression. Weighing just 27.5g and magnetically attachable, OPPO Bubble features a dedicated 1.73-AMOLED display that mirrors the rear camera preview, allowing users to capture perfectly framed selfies, group photographs and creative compositions using the superior rear cameras. Powered by a 550mAh battery and protected with IP54 dust and water resistance, Bubble also functions as a wireless remote, a customisable digital accessory and an interactive lifestyle companion, extending the creative possibilities of the Reno16 ecosystem beyond the smartphone itself.

Latest from ColorOS 16

Running on ColorOS 16, the Reno16 Series delivers OPPO's most intelligent and personalised AI experience yet, helping creators, professionals and travellers remember more, organise better, travel smarter and get answers faster, without the friction of switching between apps or losing momentum to manual tasks.

At the heart of the experience is AI Mind Pilot, an industry-first fusion of aggregated LLMs and personalised memory capabilities that brings together Gemini, Perplexity and ChatGPT within a single screen. Rather than switching between multiple AI applications for recommendations, research or planning, users can surface responses from the most relevant model automatically or view answers side by side for cross-verification. Connected to AI Mind Space memory, AI Mind Pilot becomes more personalised over time, drawing on saved context and prior interactions rather than treating every query as a fresh start. With the AI Snap Key, users can instantly capture important moments, ideas and content from anywhere on their device. Everything captured is intelligently categorised and organised in AI Mind Space, an intelligent memory hub that brings fragmented information into a single, contextually organised space, acting like a true "second brain." AI Bill Manager transforms everyday receipts, screenshots, messages and voice inputs into organised financial records, identifying spending categories, tracking income and expenses, recognising multiple currencies using real-time exchange rates and consolidating monthly trends.

AI Menu Translation instantly translates physical restaurant menus, identifies dishes and ingredients, surfaces allergen information and converts prices into preferred currencies. AI Voice Translation enables natural cross-language communication by filtering ambient noise for clear voice capture, while AI Live Translation helps users follow spoken content with simultaneous translation that adapts to conversational context, useful in international meetings, lectures or seminars.

AI Recording Sticker makes capturing meetings, lectures and conversations more intelligent by letting users add markers, insert photos and create text notes during recording and playback, then automatically generates enhanced summaries with highlighted key points. AI Scan and AI Extract digitise documents, handouts, images, tables and complex layouts, accurately converting them into editable digital content within seconds.

Powerful Performance, All-Day Battery

Powering the Reno16 is the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform a 4nm platform that delivers meaningful performance gains across every aspect of the user experience. CPU performance is up to 27% faster, with peak clock speeds of up to 2.8GHz, while GPU graphics rendering is up to 30% faster.

While the Reno16c comes uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 4nm chipset with four 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It comes with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual), and UFS 3.1 storage. Across the lineup, AI LinkBoost 4.0 enhances connectivity with up to 73% faster sharing speeds, while AI HyperBoost 2.0 ensures smooth, stable gameplay at up to 120 fps, even during the most intense sessions.

The Reno16 packs a 6700mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, while the Reno16c raises the bar with a massive 7000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging, ensuring users stay productive, entertained and connected throughout the day.

Complete the Experience with OPPO Enco Air5

Launching alongside the Reno16 Series, the new OPPO Enco Air5 brings flagship audio experiences to more users with up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) across an ultra-wide 5,000Hz frequency range. Equipped with a triple-microphone system and AI-powered call noise reduction, the earbuds deliver crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy environments and windy conditions.

Designed for all-day comfort, the lightweight 4.3g earbuds offer IP55 dust and water resistance, up to 54 hours of battery life and TUV Rheinland-certified battery durability. A 12mm Dynamic Bass Driver, OPPO Alive Audio and Clear Acoustic Cavity Design deliver rich, immersive sound, while Sound Master EQ and the 10-band Pro Equaliser allow users to personalise their listening experience. With Bluetooth® 6.1, dual-device connectivity across Android, iOS and Windows, and seamless integration with features such as AI Translate, Google Gemini and Spotify, the OPPO Enco Air5 completes the Reno16 ecosystem with a smarter, more immersive audio experience. Available in Lavender Purple and Midnight Black.

Price and Availability

The Reno16 5G is priced at INR 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and INR 67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. While, the Reno16c 5G is offered in three configurations, 8GB + 128GB at INR 46,999, 8GB + 256GB at INR 49,999 and 12GB + 256GB at INR 55,999. The OPPO Reno15 Series will be available for purchase starting 9th July 2026 with exciting offers on Amazon, Flipkart, Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store.

* Get Up to 10% Cashback* on Credit Cards with selected Bank Partners and on UPI transactions.

* Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 18 months from all leading financiers

* Avail INR 5000 Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners

* Get 180 Days Screen Damage Protection at no extra cost*

* With every Reno16 series purchase get 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

* Avail 18 months zero down payment schemes or 10% Instant cashback offer on purchase of Reno 16 series bundled with OPPO Bubble

The OPPO Bubble will go on sale from 9th July at INR 7,999, while the OPPO Enco Air5 will be available from 2nd July at INR 3,299 through the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and leading mainline retail outlets.

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