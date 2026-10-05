OPPO India Launches F35 Series, Bringing India’s Group Selfie Expert to a New Generation

New Delhi, 5th October 2026 – As the OPPO F Series marks a decade in India, OPPO today announced the launch of the new OPPO F35 Series, comprising the OPPO F35 Pro and OPPO F35. Building on 10 years of the F Series’ imaging legacy and its enduring connection with Indian consumers, the F35 Series marks the next chapter in this journey with a renewed focus on capturing and sharing moments together. At the heart of this evolution is the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, bringing more people and more of the moment into every frame and introducing the Group Selfie Expert to a new generation of consumers.

The OPPO F35 Series combines a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with 100° FOV, 50MP Main Camera with OIS, 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC™, IP69K Water and Dust Resistance and AI-powered ColorOS Smart & Smooth experiences

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Commenting on the Launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, “Over the last 10 years, the F Series has evolved alongside the changing ways in which consumers in India capture, connect and share their lives. As social experiences become increasingly centred around shared moments, group photos and spontaneous content, the F35 Series builds on this shift with the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera and 100° field of view, bringing more people into the frame without compromising on the quality of the moment. With the Group Selfie Expert, we are taking the F Series’ imaging legacy forward in a way that feels relevant to how consumers experience and share moments today. This evolution reflects our continued commitment to understanding emerging consumer trends and translating them into meaningful smartphone experiences.”

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Group Selfie Expert: Bringing Everyone into the Frame

The F35 Series is built around a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° FOV, featuring a 1/2.88-inch sensor, f/2.1 aperture and autofocus. Its 0.6x ultra-wide lens creates a wider perspective, helping bring more people and more of the surrounding moment into a single frame, while the AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch makes it easier to capture everyone together. The wider field of view also enhances spatial depth and creates stronger subject-background separation, making group selfies and shared moments more expressive across family gatherings, celebrations, travel, weddings and everyday social occasions. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G further elevates the imaging experience with Natural Tone 2.0 and a 50MP main camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture, autofocus and OIS, while the OPPO F35 5G features True-Tone optimisation and a 50MP main camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

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The F35 Pro also introduces a new Portrait Mode, with enhanced subject segmentation, edge precision, natural depth transitions and improved light rendering for more expressive portraits. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera for wider perspectives, while the F35 focuses on its 50MP main rear camera. For low-light photography, the F35 Pro’s upgraded Ultra-Bright Dual Rear Flashlight delivers wider scene coverage and more balanced illumination, while the imaging engine optimises flash metering to preserve natural textures and detail. The Pro’s upgraded main camera and OIS also support sharper, more stable images, including at 2x 50MP main camera with a 1/2-inch sensor zoom and above.

For consumers and creators capturing moments beyond still photography, the F35 Pro supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, upgraded from 1080p, along with Ultra-Steady mode for more stable footage. It also features Dual-View Video, allowing users to record simultaneously using the front and rear cameras to capture both the moment and their own reactions in a single video. The F35 supports up to 2.5K front and rear video recording. The Pro also brings AI Popout and AI Remix Collage, giving users more creative ways to transform everyday captures into shareable content.

Smart & Smooth with ColorOS 16

The F35 Series brings a smarter, more intuitive software experience with ColorOS 16, introducing AI-powered tools designed to support productivity, creativity and everyday convenience. Features such as AI Recording helps capture and organise key information, while AI Ultra-Clear Documents sharpens text, reduces visual defects and perspective distortion, and can extract text from images. For added security, AI Call Guard helps identify potential risks from synthetic voices and faces, while One-Tap Security Guard provides real-time alerts against high-risk or fraudulent activities.

The F35 Series also incorporates the All-New Trinity Engine, combining Parallel Loading and Adaptive Scheduling Architecture to optimise system resources and support a faster, smoother experience across everyday scenarios. The software further introduces Luminous Rendering Engine with Seamless Animation on F35 Pro, enabling smoother transitions across system interfaces and apps, while ColorOS Smoothness Boost delivers periodic system-level enhancements through OTA updates to maintain responsiveness over extended use.

Built for long-term use, Extended Use Care 2.0 intelligently manages system fragments, memory and background processes, while providing system health checks and optimisation tools. Together with six-year smoothness protection, these capabilities are designed to help the F35 Series maintain a consistently smooth experience over extended use.

Made to Keep Up with Every Moment

The F35 Series is built to keep up with long, demanding days with 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge. Designed for extended everyday use, the battery delivers the endurance to move seamlessly between photography, content creation, entertainment and communication, while six-year battery durability helps retain over 80% of its original capacity even after up to 1,800 charge cycles, supporting reliable performance over the long term. The 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge also enables quick top-ups for uninterrupted usage.

For a more consistent connected experience, the F35 Series supports 5G++ connectivity and AI LinkBoost 4.0, helping maintain stable network performance in challenging or weaker-signal environments.

Designed to Impress, Built to Endure

The F35 Series brings together a nature-inspired design with durability built for everyday adventures. The OPPO F35 Pro is available in Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown, while the OPPO F35 comes in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink. Sunrise Orange, the hero colour, features a distinctive light-storm texture, while Wave Blue showcases a dynamic Dynamic 3D Wave Texture. The F35 Pro combines the signature Smile Curve Design with flagship-level one-piece cold carving, complemented by a Starry Sea lens module and all-metal camera ring for a distinctive camera identity.

Built to keep up with everyday moments, the F35 Series features IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance, supporting experiences from unexpected rain and splashes to underwater photography. Rainstorm Touch helps maintain responsive touch control in wet conditions, while Military-Grade Shock Resistance adds protection against accidental drops, helping users capture more moments with greater confidence.

Performance That Keeps Every Moment Smooth

The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, built on a 4nm process and delivering a 30% boost in CPU multi-core performance and 35% boost in GPU performance compared with the previous generation of Dimensity chip. The OPPO F35 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX, featuring a 6nm process and 8-core architecture for smooth everyday performance. The F35 Pro further supports sustained performance with a 5000mm² SuperCool VC System, designed to improve heat dissipation during demanding usage.

For an immersive viewing experience, the F35 Pro 5G features a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, with up to 1800 nits full-screen brightness, 3600nits peak brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The F35 5G comes with a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, offering up to 1400 nits full-screen brightness, adaptive 60/90/120Hz refresh rates and 10-bit colour depth.

Price and Availability

The OPPO F35 Series will be available across offline stores, OPPO India E-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon.in from 11th October 2026. The series comprises:

OPPO F35 Pro

• 6GB + 128GB: INR 45,999

• Colours: Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue, Twilight Brown

• 8GB + 128GB: INR 49,999

• 8GB + 256GB: INR 54,999

OPPO F35

• 6GB + 128GB: INR 38,999

• Colours: Wave Blue, Titanium Grey, Mist Pink

• 8GB + 128GB: INR 42,999

Customers can avail these exciting offers during this festive season:

OPPO F35 Pro

• Up to 18 months Zero Down Payment scheme.

• Up to 10% Instant Cashback + up to 9 months No-Cost EMI.

• Up to 10% Exchange Bonus.

• 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+.

• Free 1-year Extended Warranty and 20% discount on 1-year SDP and ADLD, valid from 28 September to 21 October 2026.

OPPO F35

• Up to 15 months Zero Down Payment scheme.

• Up to 10% Instant Cashback + up to 6 months No-Cost EMI.

• Up to 10% Exchange Bonus.

• 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+.

• Free 1-year Extended Warranty and 20% discount on 1-year SDP and ADLD, valid from 28 September to 21 October 2026.

Specifications at a Glance:

OPPO F35 Pro 5G

• Display: 6.78" (17.22 cm) 1.5K, 2.5D, 144Hz, 1800 nits HBM

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX

• RAM & Storage: 6GB+128GB / 8GB+128GB / 8GB+256GB

• Front Camera: 50MP Ultra-Wide, 100° FOV

• Rear Camera: 50MP Main, Large Sensor, OIS + 8MP Ultra-Wide

• Front Video: Up to 4K@30fps

• Rear Video: Up to 4K@30fps

• Battery: 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery + 80W SUPERVOOC™

• Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K

• Speakers: Dual

• Fingerprint: Optical

• Thickness: 0.84 cm

• Colours: Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue, Twilight Brown

OPPO F35

• Display: 6.57" (16.69 cm) FHD, 2.5D, 120Hz, 1400 nits HBM

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX

• RAM & Storage: 6GB+128GB / 8GB+128GB

• Front Camera: 50MP Ultra-Wide, 100° FOV

• Rear Camera: 50MP Main with 2MP portrait depth camera

• Front Video: Up to 2.5K@30fps

• Rear Video: Up to 2.5K@30fps

• Battery: 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery + 80W SUPERVOOC™

• Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K

• Speakers: Single

• Fingerprint: Optical

• Thickness: 0.88 cm

• Colours: Wave Blue, Titanium Grey, Mist Pink

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO

As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” and core value of “Benfen”, OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

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