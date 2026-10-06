OPPO India Unveils ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ Campaign ft. Bobby Deol and Divyenndu Sharma Ahead of the OPPO F35 Series Launch

New Delhi, 5th October 2026: OPPO India has unveiled its latest brand campaign for the OPPO F35 Series, built around the thought ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’. Featuring actors Bobby Deol and Divyenndu Sharma, the campaign brings to life the F35 Series’ Group Selfie Expert proposition through a series of three short, entertaining films that celebrate the joy of making room for everyone who matters.

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Set against familiar, larger-than-life Indian social settings, the films use humour and everyday situations to showcase how a simple group selfie can become a moment of togetherness. From an entire mohalla coming together to a hilariously crowded family gathering and an enthusiastic fan club determined to get the perfect shot, each story captures the chaos, warmth and spontaneity that make shared moments memorable.

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Bobby Deol, Actor, said “I think the best pictures are the ones that capture a feeling, not just a face. And when you’re with your people, the last thing you want is to decide who gets left out of the frame. ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ celebrates exactly that spirit, the more people you have around you, the bigger the moment becomes. With the OPPO F35 Series’ Group Selfie Expert experience, you can bring everyone into the shot and let the memory be as big as the moment itself.”

Divyenndu Sharma, Actor, said “A group selfie in India is rarely just a selfie, it’s five people calling over three more people, someone shouting ‘thoda aur peeche!’ and everyone trying to squeeze into one frame! That chaos is actually what makes these moments so memorable. I loved that ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ turns this very Indian experience into a story about making room for everyone. The OPPO F35 Series makes that easier with its Group Selfie Expert experience, so nobody has to be the person standing just outside the frame.”

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Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, “The F Series has always been rooted in understanding the realities of everyday consumers, and as the way we capture and share our lives evolves, so does the role of the smartphone. With the F35 Series, we are building on the F Series legacy while bringing imaging to the forefront. ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ brings this proposition to life in a simple and entertaining way because some of our most memorable moments are the ones we experience together. Whether it is a family gathering, a neighbourhood celebration or a moment with people we admire, shared experiences bring people closer and foster a culture of togetherness. The F35 Series is designed to make sure everyone has a place in the frame. The Group Selfie Expert experience, powered by its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera, reflects our belief that technology can bring people together and help them capture, share and celebrate the moments that matter.”

About the Campaign

At the heart of the campaign is a simple insight: the bigger the heart, the more people you want in the frame. Bringing this to life, Bobby Deol and Divyenndu Sharma play out a series of humorous situations where fitting everyone into one selfie becomes the central challenge.

The films spotlight the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, enabling users to capture more people in a single frame while retaining natural-looking portraits. The Group Selfie Expert proposition comes alive through exaggerated yet relatable scenarios, where the fun is not in deciding who gets left out, but in finding a way to include everyone.

The campaign also naturally integrates the imaging capabilities of the OPPO F35 Series, including the 50MP Rear Camera with OIS, 4K Ultra-Clear Video and AI Remix Collage. Rather than presenting these as standalone specifications, the features become part of the stories themselves, demonstrating how the smartphone fits seamlessly into the way people capture, share and relive everyday moments.

From a packed family gathering to a fan club selfie and a mohalla-wide celebration, the films reinforce a simple message: there is always room for one more when the moment matters.

A Campaign Built Around Togetherness

The campaign taps into the uniquely Indian nature of shared experiences, where celebrations, family occasions, neighbourhood gatherings and fandom often bring people together in numbers. In these moments, the perfect picture is rarely about one person; it is about making sure everyone who was part of the memory gets to be in it.

With its wide-angle front camera, the OPPO F35 Series turns this familiar challenge into an opportunity, allowing users to capture bigger groups and bigger moments in a single frame.

The pairing of Bobby Deol and Divyenndu Sharma adds an irreverent and entertaining layer to the campaign, helping the films strike a balance between humour, relatability and product storytelling. Their performances bring alive the exaggerated lengths people go to when nobody wants to be left out of the selfie.

Designed to Capture Everyone Who Matters

The OPPO F35 Series marks the next chapter in the F Series' imaging journey, with a focus on making everyday photography more inclusive, effortless and expressive. At the centre of the experience is its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to bring more people into the frame while maintaining natural-looking skin tones and details. Complementing the front camera is a 50MP Rear Camera with OIS, along with 4K Ultra-Clear Video and AI Remix Collage, giving users multiple ways to capture and creatively revisit their memories.

Together, these capabilities reinforce the F35 Series' central proposition as the Group Selfie Expert, a smartphone designed not just to capture a moment, but to make sure everyone who made that moment special can be part of it.

The three campaign films will roll out across OPPO India's digital platforms, social media channels and video networks, bringing the ‘Jitna Bada Dil, Utni Badi Selfie’ thought to audiences through a series of snackable, humour-led stories.

Watch the campaign films here.

About OPPO

As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices, and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by our mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” and core value of “Benfen”, OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

For any inquiry, please contact:

OPPO India: G_indiapr@oppo.com

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