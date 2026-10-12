OPPO PRESENTS NAMRATA JOSHIPURA AT LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI

The designer to unveil OBSIDIAN, a study in dark brilliance and contemporary glamour.

New Delhi, XX October 2026: As part of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), OPPO presents Namrata Joshipura, who will unveil her latest collection, OBSIDIAN, on 16th October at 9:30 PM at The Runway, Taj Palace, New Delhi.

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The showcase brings together technology and fashion through a shared belief in design as a form of self-expression, with OPPO bringing its design-led approach to the fashion week platform to celebrate creativity, innovation and individuality.

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Known for her distinctive approach to modern glamour, Namrata Joshipura’s OBSIDIAN explores the interplay of black and metallics, shadow and shine, sculptural silhouettes and fluid movement. The collection brings together high-shine metallics, liquid surfaces, gilded embroidery and deep, commanding blacks to create a sense of drama and luminosity.

At the heart of the collection are Joshipura’s signature elongated jumpsuits, alongside sculpted evening silhouettes designed to move between statement-making drama and effortless sophistication. Metallic textures catch the light with every movement, creating a sense of liquid luminosity against the depth of black.

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The craftsmanship is deliberately rich, with three-dimensional embellishment, intricate embroidery, metallic threads, sculptural florals and jewel-like surfaces adding depth and dimension, while the silhouettes remain modern and distinctly contemporary.

OBSIDIAN is a celebration of metallic brilliance and unapologetic evening glamour, created for the woman who commands the room without asking for attention.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said: “Fashion today extends well beyond the runway, and collaborations that bring together technology, innovation and design are an important part of that evolution. We are pleased to have OPPO join the fashion week landscape with Namrata Joshipura, whose distinctive contemporary aesthetic makes this collection a compelling expression of modern glamour.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Nishant Ranjan, Head of Digital Marketing at OPPO India, said, “Great technology, much like great fashion, begins with a distinct point of view on design and evolves into a powerful form of self-expression. That shared philosophy is what makes our association with Namrata Joshipura so meaningful. OBSIDIAN is bold, contemporary and uncompromising in its design language, making it a fitting expression of OPPO’s debut at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. At OPPO, we believe in creating experiences that feel true to who you are and give people the freedom to make their moment their own. This association is a celebration of that spirit - where technology, design and individuality come together.”

Namrata Joshipura, Designer, said: “I’m delighted to collaborate with OPPO, a brand that brings together technology and a distinctly contemporary approach to design. What makes this partnership exciting is the shared belief that innovation should not only be experienced, but felt - making technology a meaningful part of the moment.”

The OPPO presents Namrata Joshipura showcase will take place on 16th October at 9:30 PM at The Runway, Taj Palace, New Delhi, as part of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

About House of Lakmē :

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts. For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy ‘Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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