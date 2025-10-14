Oppo Reno 14 Diwali edition review: Bringing much-needed glow this festivity?

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Oppo did it again. I previously reviewed the limited edition Reno 12 that was designed by Manish Malhotra where its back panel drew inspiration from Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery. This time, Oppo decided to take the idea to the next level. They've adopted a design language inspired by Indian culture and also included India's first heat-sensitive, color-changing technology in a phone. I spent a good amount of time testing the Oppo Reno 14 Diwali Edition, so let me tell you if you should buy it this Diwali.

Magical Back Panel:

I had no clue that Oppo would elevate the special edition idea this much. The moment I opened the black box, which I thought looked premium, I immediately liked the device's design language. In the past, I reviewed the normal edition of the Reno 14 and appreciated its sleek and confident hand-feel, so this one was no surprise. What did surprise me was the special back panel, inspired by Indian culture, featuring the color-changing technology that I'm seeing for the first time. The moment your phone heats up, it changes color to reveal a beautiful golden shade. It's not just about the technology, but the design as well, where I admired the peacock motif with some clouds and a flare of mandala arts. This phone truly celebrates the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, as you can own a device that reflects our Indian heritage, bringing the joy and warmth of our festive season.

Other Key Features:

The rest of the tech specifications remain the same as the usual Reno 14. You get a lightweight phone with a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging along with IP66, IP68, or even IP69 ratings. It has the same compact display size of 6.57 inches with a 1.5K AMOLED panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the same great main camera setup that offers a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3.5x optical periscope telephoto lens with good optical image stabilization. This setup ensures very good results, even in low-light shots. The zooming capabilities of the Reno 14 are already great, offering impressive clarity. A 50MP selfie-camera is one of the best you can find, so this one continues to offer the same experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset surprisingly works quite well; more than anything else, I enjoyed my gaming sessions. However, you only have 8GB of RAM with this special edition, and I wonder why it doesn't offer more RAM power than the usual Reno 14. After all, we are talking about a special edition phone that should offer more than just a design upgrade.

What Else?

I wonder if the main camera setup also featured the glowing effect or a special design, as that would have elevated the phone's overall design appeal. I also wonder why Oppo couldn't bring in some more goodies with the box. I still remember my unboxing of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact special edition phone, which felt like a never-ending exercise where one thing after another was coming out as I unboxed the unit.

Let me also share complete details of the festive offer to help you make the right decision:

- Oppo is offering 3 months extended warranty and no Cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

- You'll 10% instant cash-back up to INR 3000 on transaction amount for credit card EMI and INR 2000 on credit card non-EMI with selected bank partners.

- You can avail zero down payment schemes for up to 8 months from all leading financiers and up to INR 3000 exchange bonus with leading trade-in partners of Oppo

- You'll get three months of Google One 2TB cloud + Gemini Advanced worth INR 5,200.

- Also, there's six months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with Jio INR 1199 prepaid plan.

In the End:

Yes, the Oppo Reno 14 Diwali Edition brings the much-needed glow during this festivity, as the special back panel is able to take the device's design language to the next level. You have to pay INR 2,000 extra, as this one will cost you INR 39,999, but in my opinion, it is worth it.

My Rating: 4/5 (ANI)

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. View expressed in the article are his own.

