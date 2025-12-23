OPPO Reno15 Series: Crafted for Style, Built with Advanced Engineering

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 23: OPPO India is set to introduce the Reno15 Series, a design-led lineup that brings together advance engineering and nature-inspired aesthetics. The series will be available in three variants -- Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini and Reno15. Each variant features colour finishes inspired by natural elements, designed with a first-of-its-kind HoloFusion Technology, compact ergonomic hand-held feel and rugged durability that reflects OPPO's precision craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Industry First HoloFusion Technology

Advertisement

The Reno15 Series introduces OPPO's HoloFusion Technology, marking a new chapter in trendsetting smartphone design. This marks the first time a three-dimensional layered visual effect has been applied to the integrated One-piece Sculpted Glass creating depth, texture and dynamic light interaction.

Complementing this is OPPO's Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring composition around the camera module that produces a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface. Seamlessly integrated into the back panel, the camera module feels cohesive rather than attached.

Advertisement

The Reno15 Pro comes in Sunset Gold inspired by the golden hues of sunset beaches that turn the ocean into a sheet of liquid gold, and Cocoa Brown, rooted in the warmth of tea and coffee. The Reno15 Pro Mini retains Cocoa Brown while adding a playful Glacier White that features a three-dimensional ribbon pattern achieved through the HoloFusion Technology. Reno15 completes the lineup with Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue, drawing inspiration from night skies and aurora-like phenomena.

Reno's First Pro Mini: Compact without compromise

For the first time in the Reno Series, OPPO introduces a Pro Mini variant to meet the growing demand in India for smartphones in a compact and easy-to-use form factor. The Reno15 Pro Mini brings Reno's premium design language into a palm-friendly size, featuring a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels as narrow as 1.6mm and an impressive 93.35% screen-to-body ratio. The Reno15 Pro Mini weighs about 187g and measures 7.99mm.

Slim Engineering with Structural Strength

Reno15's durability is built on OPPO's All-Round Armour Body, which combines revolutionary Sponge Bionic Cushioning and Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame.

Sponge Bionic Cushioning is a shock-absorbing internal structure inspired by one of the oldest, most resilient lifeforms on Earth: the sea sponge that withstands ocean currents, pressure, and impact with its porous body. Sponge bionic cushioning mimics the natural structure to absorb shocks from accidental drops. It distributes force internally, protecting delicate components and making your device tougher from the inside out.

The internal bionic structure is reinforced with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame, a material trusted in aviation for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and delivers a 200% higher yield strength compared to plastic frames and improves drop resistance by 36%, reinforcing durability without adding bulk.

The reinforced structural design supports the Reno15 Series' slim profile across variants. The Reno15 Pro measures just 7.65mm in thickness and weighs approximately 205g. Meanwhile, the Reno15 measures 7.77mm in thickness in the Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants, while the Aurora Blue variant measures 7.89mm, with all variants weighing about 197g.

The Reno15 Series does not stop at style; it carries the highest IP ratings that certify it against dust and water ingress.

* IP66: Splash protection

* IP68: Survives 1.5m freshwater immersion for up to 30 minutes

* IP69: Shields against high-pressure, high-temperature water blasts up to 80°C

Plus, a platinum-coated USB port that is resistant to corrosion.

Immersive Screen with Ultra-Thin Bezels

OPPO continues its push towards a more borderless viewing experience with the Reno15 Series. The Reno15 Pro leads with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, framing a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and delivering a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen cover. The Reno15 Pro Mini features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+. While the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Across the lineup, refresh rates adapt up to 120Hz when needed and scale back during static use to save power.

The Reno15 Series is equipped with AMOLED panels, offering FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour, and consistent smooth experience in daily use. Across the lineup, brightness adjusts intelligently. The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini offer 600 nits default brightness, boosting up to 1,800 nits for outdoor visibility, with peak brightness reaching 3,600 nits, while the Reno15 boosts up to 1,200 nits in bright conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)