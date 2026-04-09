OPPO Reveals F33 Series Camera and Design Ahead of India Launch: A Selfie-First Mid-Ranger

- OPPO reimagines the camera module for the F33 Pro with a fresh design identity - F33 Pro packs a segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with 100° Field of View, made for India's selfie generation - OPPO introduces a segment-only smart auto-switch to 0.6x when more than two people are in frame - OPPO F33 Series launches in India on April 15, 2026 New Delhi, 9th April 2026: OPPO India today announced the camera capabilities and design identity of its highly anticipated OPPO F33 Series, set to launch exclusively in India on April 15, 2026. Marking a significant step forward in mid-range smartphone innovation, the OPPO introduces the segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with an industry-leading 100° Field of View, the widest selfie camera available in its category, a segment-first Flagship-level One-Piece Cold Carving build, and an industry-first Dynamic 3D Depth finish, setting a new benchmark for mid-range smartphones in both imaging and design.

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A Front Camera Built to Include Everyone At the core of the F33 Pro is a segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with a 100° Field of View — the widest in its class. Built on the GC50F6 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 18mm focal length, and autofocus support, it captures approximately 30% more area at a one-metre distance compared to previous-generation framing, meaning more faces, more context, and more of the moment without anyone getting cropped out.

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Powering the experience is AI Groupfie Expert, OPPO's intelligent imaging system designed around how people actually take photos together. The F33 Pro features a segment-only Auto-Switch that automatically widens to 0.6x the moment more than two people enter the frame; no manual adjustment and no missed moments. A dedicated face distortion correction algorithm detects up to six faces simultaneously, ensuring that even subjects at the edges of the frame retain natural proportions. Now, whether it’s group selfies in the dunes of Jaisalmer or sweeping views from Raja’s Seat in Coorg, the wider perspective expands the scene without compromising sharpness or clarity.

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Beyond the front camera, the OPPO F33 Series is backed by a 50MP rear main camera equipped with OV50D40 sensor. The high-resolution sensor captures rich detail in every shot, ensuring images retain clarity even when cropped or reframed later. From crowded street scenes and architectural details to unplanned moments captured on the move, photos remain sharp and natural without feeling over-processed. Working alongside the main camera is a 2MP depth camera helping the image signal processor create an artificial bokeh effect in portrait photos.

AI Portrait Glow For the first time in the F Series, OPPO introduces AI Portrait Glow an intelligent lighting system that analyses the scene and applies the most suitable lighting style in real time. Whether shooting in low light, against strong backlight, or under uneven overhead lighting, the feature automatically selects from four distinct styles Natural Light, Flashlight, Rim Light, and Studio Light ensuring portraits look intentional and well-lit regardless of the environment.

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ColourFul Front Fill Light The OPPO F33 Series also introduces a Colourful Front Fill Light a multi-colour flash system designed to bring studio-style lighting to everyday selfies. Unlike a standard white flash, the Front Fill Light offers soft, adjustable colours that complement skin tones naturally, making faces appear brighter and more even without the harsh wash of traditional flash. It is particularly effective for night selfies and low-light moments, adding warmth and dimension where most front cameras simply struggle. The result is a selfie that looks lit with intent — vivid, flattering, and ready to share straight from the camera.

Make Your Moments Popout The OPPO F33 Series introduces Popout to the segment for the first time a creative imaging feature that lets users combine multiple photos or motion shots into layered compositions where subjects appear to break out of the frame. The result is a visually dynamic image with a strong sense of depth, built entirely in-camera with no third-party editing required.

Dual-View Video The OPPO F33 Series introduces Dual-View Video, a feature that simultaneously records from both the front and rear cameras, combining the two feeds into a single video. Whether capturing a subject's reaction in real time, documenting a travel vlog, or shooting an interview, Dual-View Video removes the need to choose between what is happening and how someone is responding to it — both are captured at once. It is a straightforward but genuinely useful addition for the generation that lives and shares in video, making the F33 Series as capable a storytelling device as it is a photography one.

The F Series Camera Module, Reimagined The OPPO F33 Pro debuts a redesigned camera module; the Starry Sea Lens Module, marking the most significant visual shift in the F Series to date. Housed within a large flush rounded-rectangular island, two bold circular lenses sit in a clean vertical stack alongside a distinctive ring-flash element. The result is a layout that feels considered rather than crowded, and unmistakably different from its predecessor.

Built Differently, From the Inside Out The design ambition of the F33 Pro extends beyond aesthetics into engineering. The back cover is built from a single piece of 1.5mm polymer sheet a composite of acrylic and polycarbonate that is three times the thickness of standard injection-moulded back covers, delivering superior toughness and drop resistance without the fragility of glass.

The F33 Pro is also the first device to adopt integrated cold sculpting technology for composite sheets, using 40,000 RPM high-speed CNC precision carving to sculpt the camera platform into a seamless high-gloss finish with a silky-smooth touch. The surrounding surface is precision-polished to a contrasting matte, soft-touch texture a deliberate interplay between two distinct finishes on a single unibody piece. A skin-friendly HC hard coating enhances wear resistance across the entire surface.

Three Finishes, One Design Language The F33 Pro is available in three finishes, each with a distinct material identity. Misty Forest, the signature colorway, uses the same transfer printing process found in OPPO's flagship models — transferring fine textures directly onto the HC hardening layer to refine both matte finish and tactile feel. Layers of pine tree silhouettes recede into soft mist across the back panel, rendered through an industry-first Dynamic 3D Depth layered coating that shifts visual depth with movement — calm from one angle, luminous from another. Starry Blue offers a quieter premium with subtle shine and clean tones, while Passion Red brings a high-energy metallic finish inspired by flowing reflective surfaces.

Across all three, the F33 Pro maintains a 6.57-inch flat display and a 194g body slim, balanced, and built for comfortable one-hand use.

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