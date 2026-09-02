Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday criticised Opposition leaders and former officials who questioned India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth figure for the April–June 2026 quarter, calling them 'the only jobless people left' and accusing them of comparing an old data series with a new one.

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Addressing the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) in Delhi, Goyal said, "I saw several Opposition politicians on TV, including perhaps a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India or a former finance secretary, both of whom were unable to finish out their terms in office in India."

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"They have no idea that comparing apples with apples is a good idea. By comparing growth rates [based on] an old series with a new series where the base year itself has changed, they are attempting to mislead the Indian populace," he added.

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Goyal hinted that both men had publicly criticised the GDP data this week.

"Are these growth numbers real?" former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan asked. If the growth figures are fake, even the broader economy is in jeopardy. One should be concerned about such disparities. "If we are growing so quickly, why aren't we creating more jobs, more good jobs?" he said. "And why isn't there any investment?"

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Meanwhile, Subhash Chandra Garg, who served as finance secretary from March to July 2019 before voluntarily retiring, said the headline figure was based on a revised foundation. "The 7.8 per cent looks impressive on the face of it, but we should get into the reality of it."

Garg remarked: "Last year's GDP at current prices was Rs 86 trillion. This has been lowered to Rs 80 trillion. The increase in current prices would have been only 2.6% if the GDP from the previous year had not been adjusted."

In response to these critics, Goyal said, "They are trying to find holes, asking, where are the jobs." They find it hard to accept that they are the only remaining unemployed individuals. They had no choice except to appear on a TV panel and attempt to fabricate an argument.

In addition, Goyal defended the data by saying, "Ministers do not manufacture this data... Truth cannot be hidden." "In a sense, you are reducing yourself when you have such a pessimistic outlook. You betray people when you try to demotivate them by misrepresenting the facts," he said.

Goyal also criticised Opposition leaders who believe that India's economy is "dead." "They will fail again, just as they have failed repeatedly," he declared.