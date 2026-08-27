OPSWAT Opens Its First Office and Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab in India

The location in Bengaluru is the first of its kind, allowing customers to experience simulated real-world cyber scenarios across IT and operational technology (OT) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India --- Business Wire India OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, opened its first India-based office and CIP lab in Bengaluru. Customers and partners in the region can now access local engineering and sales support faster and visit the lab to test defenses against live attack scenarios in IT and operational technology (OT) environments. The office will also provide demonstrations, executive briefings and workshops as well as a meeting hub to deepen collaboration with channel partners and system integrators.

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“The new Bengaluru office lets us collaborate directly with customers and partners in the region to address India’s growing cyber needs,” said Nith Mehta, India General Manager at OPSWAT. “Meanwhile, the CIP lab lets visitors run through simulations of real-world cyber scenarios, so they can see how our technology performs against the threats they are actually facing.” As one of the world’s largest tech hubs, Bengaluru hosts thousands of global enterprises, tech companies and startups. The region supports several sectors, such as information technology, biotechnology, aerospace and food processing, that require advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical infrastructure.

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OPSWAT employees, customers, prospects and partners attended the August 19 opening celebration.

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To learn more and schedule a visit to the CIP lab, contact the Bengaluru office.

About OPSWAT Since 2002, OPSWAT has protected the world’s critical infrastructure by preventing known, unknown, and AI-generated threats before they disrupt operations. The MetaDefender™ Platform is OPSWAT’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform for IT, OT, and cross-domain environments, securing files, devices, and data transfers across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. By combining AI, machine learning, advanced threat prevention, and purpose-built hardware, OPSWAT protects critical operations through file security, peripheral media protection, managed file transfer, optical firewall technology, data diodes, and specialized training. Trusted worldwide, OPSWAT safeguards the systems modern society depends on. Learn more at www.opswat.com.

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