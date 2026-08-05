Optimystix Entertainment India Limited Announces Opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 7th, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Optimystix Entertainment India Limited ("Optimystix" or the "Company"), an integrated content creation and entertainment company engaged in the production of television programming, feature films, OTT, digital content and other entertainment formats, today announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

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The Company's IPO will open for subscription on Friday, August 7, 2026 and close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE EMERGE Platform. The public offer comprises a Fresh Issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).

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IPO Highlights

- Issue Opens: Friday, August 7, 2026

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- Issue Closes: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

- Anchor Investor Bidding: Thursday, August 6, 2026

- Price Band: ₹166 - ₹175 per Equity Share

- Lot Size: 800 Equity Shares

- Issue Size: ₹108.50 Crore

- Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE

Issue Structure

- Fresh Issue: Up to 50,00,000 Equity Shares

- Offer for Sale: Up to 12,00,000 Equity Shares

- Total Issue: Up to 62,00,000 Equity Shares

Share Allocation

Total Offer Size: Up to 62,00,000 Equity Shares

- Fresh Issue: Up to 50,00,000 Equity Shares

- Offer for Sale: Up to 12,00,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: 6,20,000 Equity Shares

- Net QIB: Up to 11,16,000 Equity Shares

- Non- Institutional Investors: Not Less than 8,40,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Investors: Not Less than 19,53,600 Equity Shares

Objects of the Issue

The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue primarily towards:

- Funding working capital requirements; and

- General corporate purposes.

The proposed capital raise is expected to strengthen the Company's financial position, support its expanding production pipeline and accelerate the creation of proprietary intellectual property assets with long-term monetisation potential, while providing greater flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.

Management Commentary

Mr. Vipul D. Shah

Founder, Promoter & Chairman: Optimystix Entertainment India Limited

"The proposed Initial Public Offering represents a significant milestone in Optimystix's journey. Over the years, we have built a diversified content creation platform with enduring relationships across leading broadcasters, OTT platforms and strategic partners. The capital raised through the IPO will strengthen our balance sheet and support our future growth plans as we continue creating compelling content across multiple formats while remaining focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Mr. Rajesh Bahl

Co-Founder, Co-Promoter & Group CEO: Optimystix Entertainment India Limited

"The entertainment industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the convergence of content, technology and artificial intelligence. At Optimystix, we have consciously built a diversified business spanning television, films, OTT, animation, digital content and emerging AI-led initiatives. Our focus extends beyond content production to creating scalable intellectual property, embracing technology-led innovation and building a sustainable entertainment business for the future. We believe this IPO provides us with a strong platform to accelerate our long-term growth ambitions while maintaining disciplined capital allocation, robust governance and a relentless focus on creating value for our shareholders."

About Optimystix Entertainment India Limited

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited is an integrated content creation and entertainment company with a diversified presence across television, feature films, OTT, animation, digital content and other entertainment formats. The Company develops and produces content across multiple genres for leading television broadcasters, OTT platforms, studios and digital distribution platforms.

Over the years, Optimystix has established long-standing relationships with leading players across the entertainment ecosystem and continues to expand its content portfolio while leveraging technology and innovation to address evolving audience preferences. With a diversified business model and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the Company aims to create sustainable long-term value through the creation, prod uction and monetisation of high-quality content.

Issue Advisors

- Book Running Lead Managers: LSI Financial Services Private Limited & Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited

- Market Maker: Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are advised to carefully read the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled "Risk Factors", before making any investment decision.

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