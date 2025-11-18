Optoma Introduces Advanced All-in-One LED Display Solution with Flip-Chip COB and Dual Smart Platforms

A New Era of Smart Large-Format Visuals

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in display technology, Optoma unveils its brand-new All-in-One LED display solution, marking the beginning of a new era where large-format displays become seamlessly intelligent. Every aspect of design, performance, and management has been elevated to deliver a truly immersive experience that impresses the moment you power on.

Optoma All-in-One LED display is available in multiple sizes to meet a wide range of professional display needs across various environments.

At the heart of this launch is the ProScene AIO dvLED series, available in 108-, 135-, and 163-inch models. Powered by Flip-Chip + COB packaging technology, an integrated Android system, and dual intelligent management platforms, the series delivers a seamless, calibration-free, and hassle-free large-display ecosystem. Whether for corporate showcases, educational engagement, or stage presentations, content can be presented faster, clearer, and more elegantly than ever.

Minimalist Design × Flagship Visuals — Stunning from the First Power-On

The AIO dvLED series delivers professional-grade visuals with Full HD resolution and high brightness for sharper text and more dynamic images—instantly elevating presentations and exhibitions to a flagship level.

Each display undergoes precise individual color calibration before leaving the factory, ensuring peak performance right out of the box.

With its Flip-Chip LED architecture enhancing brightness and heat dissipation, and COB packaging for added protection and reduced dust intrusion, the series offers durability for long-term stability. The anti-glare matte surface maintains crisp visibility even in bright environments, combining premium aesthetics with reliable endurance.

Rapid Installation × High Flexibility — Large-Format Deployment, Simplified

The AIO dvLED lineup features lightweight pre-assembled modules and an ultra-slim design, significantly shortening installation time.

Hot-swappable modules and magnetic front-access maintenance make servicing as simple as snapping pieces into place.

With a built-in Android system and 64GB of local storage, users can upload content, create custom interfaces, and set schedules—all without requiring an external computer—creating a flexible, intelligent display environment.

Dual Intelligent Platforms × Cloud Management — Smarter, Centralized Control

Optoma's integrated ecosystem brings professional management and collaboration together through two powerful platforms:

OMS (Optoma Management Suite) + OSS (Optoma Solution Suite).

• OMS / OMSC® Cloud Management

Enables remote monitoring, scheduling, content updates, and 24/7 alerts—empowering IT teams to manage multi-site deployments with ease.

• OSS Collaboration Platform

Designed as an interactive hub supporting screen sync, multi-user annotation, and wireless casting, enabling seamless and intuitive collaboration.

For advanced multi-display applications, the system can be paired with the HQScene200 dvLED controller, supporting 4K input, image stitching, and synchronized multi-window output.

Wireless Casting × Multi-User Collaboration — Interaction Made Effortless

The built-in Display Share system supports wireless casting across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, enabling up to four split-screen views simultaneously ideal for business meetings and classroom engagement.

With up to 120W of integrated audio output, the sound system is fully built into the display, eliminating extra cabling or external speakers while delivering a complete immersive audiovisual experience.

Full Size Range × Built for Every Space

The Optoma All-in-One LED series offers three sizes to match diverse environments:

• FHDC108: Perfect for mid-size meeting rooms and classrooms

• FHDC135: The ideal choice for corporate presentations and business settings

• FHDC163: A commanding centerpiece for stages, exhibitions, and worship spaces

From professional offices to public venues, the series redefines what large-format displays can achieve through superior image quality and intelligent management.

For more details on Optoma All-in-One LED Display Solution, please visit our official website：https://www.optoma.asia/products/All-in-one-solutions

About Optoma

As a global leader in display solutions, Optoma is committed to delivering efficient, innovative display technologies and solutions across all industries. From projectors and monitors to intelligent display systems, Optoma adheres to its core philosophy of "continuous innovation," striving to advance display technology and its applications, and to provide customers with outstanding visual experiences and management performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824591/TOP_image_p03.jpg

