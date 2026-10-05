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Home / Business / Oranjbox Strengthens Presence Across India’s Key Business Hubs with Customized Corporate Gifting Solutions

Oranjbox Strengthens Presence Across India’s Key Business Hubs with Customized Corporate Gifting Solutions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Oranjbox, a corporate gifting and branded stationery manufacturer, is strengthening its presence across India’s leading business hubs, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, as it expands its capabilities to serve the growing demand for customized corporate gifting solutions.

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Established in 2003, Oranjbox brings more than two decades of experience in manufacturing premium diaries, notebooks, organizers, corporate gift sets, and branded stationery. The company has built its business around in-house manufacturing, customization, and bulk corporate orders, serving businesses across India and international markets.

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With 500+ businesses served, Oranjbox provides organizations with customized gifting solutions designed around their brand identity and specific requirements. Its product portfolio includes premium notebooks, organizer diaries, corporate gift sets, powerbank folders, executive stationery, pens, keychains, bottles, and other corporate merchandise.

A key strength of Oranjbox is its in-house manufacturing capability, enabling the company to manage product quality, customization, and production under one roof. Businesses can customize products through options such as logo embossing, foil stamping, UV printing, personalized inner pages, custom inserts, and branded packaging.

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The company has also expanded its focus on employee onboarding and welcome kits, helping organizations create customized experiences for new employees. These kits can include branded diaries and notebooks, pens, notepads, welcome cards, ID card holders, lanyards, tote bags, lifestyle products, and custom packaging.

Oranjbox is positioning its solutions across multiple corporate gifting requirements, including employee onboarding, executive gifting, client and partner gifting, festive campaigns, corporate events, conferences, and large-scale brand promotions. Its bulk-order capabilities and pan-India delivery model enable organizations to manage gifting requirements across multiple locations through a single manufacturing and supply partner.

“Corporate gifting has moved beyond simply putting a logo on a product. Organizations increasingly want gifting that reflects their brand, creates a better experience for employees and customers, and can be executed consistently at scale. Our focus is to combine manufacturing capability, customization, quality control, and pan-India fulfilment so that businesses have a dependable partner for these requirements,” said Mr. Vikas Jalan, Managing Director, Oranjbox.

The company is also incorporating sustainable and eco-conscious product choices into its offerings, responding to the increasing interest among businesses in more responsible corporate merchandise and gifting options.

With its manufacturing experience, expanding product portfolio, customization capabilities, and pan-India delivery network, Oranjbox aims to strengthen its position as a corporate gifting partner for organizations across India's major commercial markets.

About Oranjbox

Oranjbox is a corporate gifting solutions provider specializing in premium notebooks, diaries, organizers, welcome kits, executive gifts, and customized corporate merchandise. With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, the company works with businesses to create customized gifting solutions that align with their branding and corporate requirements.

The company offers in-house manufacturing, bulk-order solutions, end-to-end customization, and pan-India delivery, serving businesses across a range of corporate and institutional requirements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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