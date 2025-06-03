Oren Acquires GoodGovern to Strengthen ESG and Governance Capabilities

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: Oren, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider in the ESG domain, has announced the strategic acquisition of GoodGovern, a specialist advisory firm focused on corporate governance. As part of the acquisition, industry veteran Rajesh Dahiya, founder of GoodGovern and former senior leader at the Tata Group and Axis Bank, will join Oren as its new Chief Governance Officer.

This acquisition comes at a critical juncture. With SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) mandate fully in effect and increasing global investor demand for robust ESG performance and transparent governance, Indian businesses are urgently seeking comprehensive solutions that transcend mere regulatory compliance.

Oren is now uniquely positioned to empower these companies to navigate this complex landscape, meet national requirements like BRSR, adopt global standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EcoVadis and unlock sustainable, longterm value.

"This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Oren and a significant development for the ESG and sustainability sector in India," said Abhirup Das, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Oren. "GoodGovern's proven excellence in corporate governance, backed by a team of seasoned experts, perfectly complements Oren's mission to provide end-to-end ESG support."

Rajesh Dahiya will integrate GoodGovern's deep advisory services, including strategic board development and governance frameworks, into Oren's existing offerings and lead the expanded governance practice. His active board roles at companies like Calibre Chemicals, Max Life Insurance, and Bluestone bring a valuable practitioner's perspective, ensuring that Oren's solutions are not only technologically advanced but also firmly grounded in the practical realities of board-level governance.

Rajesh Dahiya commented, "Joining forces with Oren presents a remarkable opportunity to elevate corporate governance standards. Oren's technology platform will enhance our ability to deliver more impactful ESG strategies by providing actionable, data-driven insights, crucial for driving meaningful ESG progress at an organisational level."

The combined strength of Oren and GoodGovern delivers a holistic, market-leading solution that seamlessly integrates AI-powered ESG data management with experienced board-level advisory. While Oren's platform facilitates granular GHG emissions accounting (Scope 1, 2, and 3), sustainability reporting, and supply chain due diligence, GoodGovern empowers boards with governance capabilities.

