Orenda Group and Sai Ram Dave Launch 'Radha - Ek Prem Avtar', Bringing a Timeless Indian Cultural Narrative to Contemporary Audiences

The original cultural property, curated by Gujarati folks artist, humorist, author and educator Sai Ram Dave, has presented in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Radhashtami and reflects Orenda Group's broader vision of developing meaningful Indian stories and cultural subjects into enduring intellectual properties.

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orenda Group, the multi-sector holding platform led by Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur Tarun Shah, has presented Radha - Ek Prem Avtar, a culturally rooted storytelling experience curated by Sai Ram Dave, at AUDA Auditorium, Shela, Ahmedabad, on 19 September 2026, on the occasion of Radhashtami.

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Conceived as more than a one-time presentation, Radha - Ek Prem Avtar forms part of Orenda Group's growing interest in developing culturally significant Indian narratives into original intellectual properties that can engage contemporary audiences while retaining the depth of the stories from which they originate.

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The idea behind the property traces back to a personal experience of Tarun Shah during a family visit to Vraj in November 2024.

That experience eventually became the starting point for Radha - Ek Prem Avtar.

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Tarun Shah, Co-Promoter, Orenda Group, stated, "The thought began during a family visit to Vraj, when I happened to visit Raval village - A real birthplace of 'Radha Rani'. What stayed with me was the realization that while we have grown up knowing so much about Krishna, many of us know comparatively little about Radha beyond the familiar love story. Her story carries layers of devotion, surrender, longing and philosophy that deserve to be explored more deeply. That experience stayed with me, and over time became the starting point for Radha - Ek Prem Avtar. At Orenda Group, we want to build culturally rooted properties that allow timeless Indian narratives to be experienced meaningfully by today's audiences."

The event has been be curated by Sai Ram Dave, who brings together storytelling, philosophy, devotion, emotion and cultural interpretation in shaping the experience for present-day audiences.

Sai Ram Dave shared, "Rather than attempting to explain Radha through a single interpretation, the event seeks to invite audiences into the different emotional and philosophical dimensions associated with her story."

The event has been held on 19 September 2026 on the occasion of Radhashtami, adding a meaningful cultural context to the Ahmedabad premiere. The occasion provides an opportunity to revisit and celebrate the story and significance of Radha through a contemporary storytelling format.

For Orenda Group, which is into large scale of fund raising and IPO, also represents a wider direction in its media and entertainment journey. The Group is looking at Indian cultural narratives not merely as subjects for individual performances, but as intellectual properties that can potentially be developed over time across audiences and formats.

Orenda Group currently manages a multi-sector fund of approximately $120 million and has been expanding its interests across media, entertainment and original intellectual property. Earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, the Group announced the proposed INR 100 Cr Orenda Media Growth Fund, alongside singer-performer-producer Parthiv Gohil and National Award-winning actor-producer Manasi Parekh. The proposed fund includes original intellectual property and live-event IPs among its identified areas of investment, reinforcing Orenda Group's broader focus on building scalable media and entertainment properties.

Radha - Ek Prem Avtar has been presented on the occasion of Radhashtami at AUDA Auditorium, Shela, Ahmedabad, on 19 September 2026 at 6:30 PM.

Disclaimer

Orenda Media Growth Fund is proposed to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as an Alternative Investment Fund; registration is currently pending. This note is issued for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to invest in any scheme or unit. The tenure, allocation and target IRR stated above are indicative, based on the proposed investment strategy, and are subject to the terms of the Private Placement Memorandum and applicable regulatory approvals. Target returns are not assured or guaranteed and actual returns may vary. Investments in Alternative Investment Funds are subject to market and other risks. Units will be offered only to eligible investors by way of private placement after receipt of registration.

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